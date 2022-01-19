Trisha Goddard, 64, says, “I’m so happy because I finally have a great sex life and a man who knows what he’s doing.”

Trisha Goddard, 64, says, “I finally have a great sex life and a man who knows what he’s doing – I’m so happy.”

Trisha Goddard, who has been married three times, has never been given an engagement ring.

That all changed when her four-year-long secret lover proposed by slipping a sparkler into a bag of mandarins.

She surprised fans with the news earlier this month, showing off her stunning ring in a tearful Instagram post accompanied by CeCe Peniston’s hit Finally.

“I’ve had more engagements than a toilet after a bad curry.

“We were all surprised,” says the 64-year-old mother of two.

“Especially since it happened while we were hiking in the middle of nowhere.”

He brings the snacks — nuts, mandarins, and Chupa Chups lollipops — and we go hiking every Sunday.

“Oh, I got you this as well,” he said as he drew out the mandarins.

Even the straight-talking TV host shed a tear when he heard the proposal.

“My eyes got grit in them because the wind was blowing in a certain direction,” she admits.

Trisha’s US fiancé, whom she refers to only as (hashtag)Boo and who is four years her senior, did not propose on one knee.

“We’d never get up again at our age,” she jokes.

“I’ve always purchased my engagement ring on my own dime.”

He’s the first person to ever buy me jewelry in any amount.

Because he’d heard me say no one had ever bought me a ring, he gave me a friendship bracelet and a lovely Tiffany ring with a ‘T’ on it.

“It was just a friendly gesture.”

Trisha, who was best known for her talk show in the 1990s, believed she would be alone for the rest of her life.

“I’d been on my own for years and thought, ‘That’s it, no one dates women my age,'” she says.

“I wasn’t like, ‘Woe is me, I’m on the shelf,'” she says.

That was just something I had to accept as a fact.

“I’m not afraid of being alone.”

In 1985, Trisha married her first husband, Robert Nestdale, but the Australian later came out as gay and died of Aids in 1989.

Billie, 30, and Madison, 26, are her daughters from her 1993 marriage to TV producer Mark Greive, 61.

After nearly two decades of marriage, Trisha divorced third husband Peter Gianfrancesco, a psychotherapist, in 2015.

“By 2014, we were living in different countries — he in Australia, me in America, and we were struggling to keep things together,” she says.

At the start of 2015, it was pretty much over.”

Trisha’s friend signed her up for a dating app four years ago, before she met her fiancé.

But it was a harrowing experience.

“It was the one where you get notified if someone…,” she explains.

