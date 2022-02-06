Trisha Yearwood and her stepdaughters have a strong bond: ‘They Were a Gift I Didn’t Know I Needed,’ she says.

‘They Were a Gift That I Didn’t Know I Needed,’ Trisha Yearwood says of her stepdaughters.

Trisha Yearwood is a country music superstar and television personality known for her popular cooking show as well as her music career.

Yearwood has been married to fellow country music star Garth Brooks for nearly two decades, and she is the stepmother to his three daughters, whom he shares with his ex-wife, Sandy Mahl.

Yearwood is open about her life as a “bonus mom” these days, saying that becoming a part of her stepdaughters’ lives has been a “gift.”

Garth Brooks had three daughters from his long-term marriage to Sandy Mahl by the time Trisha Yearwood and Garth Brooks began dating in 2002.

Taylor Mayne Pearl, August Anna, and Allie Colleen, Yearwood’s and Brooks’ three daughters, quickly became an important part of their relationship.

Yearwood discussed becoming a stepmother in a May 2021 interview with People Magazine.

“Before I married Garth, I had a dog but no children of my own.”

Yearwood exclaimed, “I’ve never even babysat!”

“I didn’t know what to do with three young girls,” the singer went on to say.

“They let me learn my way and allowed me to be that third parent in their lives,” Yearwood said of her relationship with the three girls, adding, “Garth was such a wonderful mentor to me as to how to be a parent.”

They were a present I didn’t realize I required.

“Until I had the opportunity to be a part of their lives, I had no idea how much children added to your life.”

Yearwood discussed the ways she found to bond with her three stepdaughters, who are now all in their twenties, in an interview with People Magazine.

Yearwood admitted that food brought them closer together.

“It’s nearly impossible to get three teenagers together at the same time,” Yearwood said, “so we started having’veggie night’ to try to get more vegetables in their diet.” The three girls loved the idea of “veggie night,” she said, and they had some truly wonderful conversations around the table.

Yearwood has previously spoken about how shared traditions, such as decorating the Christmas tree, help her bond with her family…

