Trisha Yearwood’s Blueberry Pancakes include one spicy ingredient that makes them the ideal Christmas morning breakfast.

Trisha Yearwood adores all kinds of breakfast foods.

These are the types of foods Yearwood, her husband Garth Brooks, and their family enjoy later in the morning when they can reconnect over a hearty meal.

This recipe is a favorite in the Yearwood household.

It’s made with fluffy pancakes, tart blueberries, and a flavorful surprise ingredient.

Yearwood said in an interview with Salon that one of her favorite things to do is have a late breakfast with Brooks.

They treasure the time they have together, eating meals suggested by the singer of “The Dance.”

Yearwood explained, “We both love a late breakfast.”

“I get a lot of my recipes from Garth.

He usually comes up with an idea and asks if I can make it, and I’m always up for the challenge.”

This homemade recipe is ideal for a morning when you have a little extra time or want to commemorate a special occasion, such as Christmas.

The ingredients are the same as in a traditional pancake recipe.

Lemon zest, on the other hand, adds a zesty note to this breakfast treat.

The lemon zest gives the finished product a subtle brightness that contrasts nicely with the tartness of the blueberries.

Flour, sugar, baking powder, vanilla, and fresh or frozen blueberries are required to make Trisha Yearwood’s Blueberry Pancakes.

Baking soda, salt, eggs, milk, butter, and sour cream are also necessary ingredients.

In a large mixing bowl, sift together the dry ingredients.

Whisk eggs in a separate bowl before adding the wet ingredients.

Slowly incorporate the wet into the dry mix.

Avoid overmixing the ingredients.

As a result, the pancakes will be tough and not tender.

Gently fold in the blueberries and lemon zest once all of the ingredients have been combined.

If you’re using frozen blueberries, drain them first to avoid the juice and frozen water turning the batter a bright blue color.

If you’re using fresh ingredients, skip this step.

When it’s time to make pancakes, use a large skillet with enough space between them to cook them evenly.

Using butter, coat the skillet.

Then, in circles, pour the batter onto the skillet.

Continue to cook until tiny bubbles appear on the pancake’s surface.

When this happens, carefully flip the pancake with a spatula underneath it.

When done, remove to a plate.

On the Food Network, Saturdays at noon EST, Trisha’s Southern Kitchen airs.

