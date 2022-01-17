Trisha Yearwood’s Grilled Cheese Is Elevated With Winter Vegetables

Trisha Yearwood’s grilled cheese isn’t your average sandwich.

With the addition of some winter vegetables, the country star turned celebrity chef puts a twist on the classic sandwich recipe.

Yearwood explained why grilled cheese is so good during a ski lodge-themed episode of her Food Network show, Trisha’s Southern Kitchen.

“I always say it’s what you like,” she said as she and a friend prepared Grilled Cheesy Veggie Melts.

She explained that it all boils down to personal taste.

The cookbook author chose sourdough bread because it is something she enjoys.

The same can be said for the sandwich’s other components, from the cheese to the sauce.

Fontina is a mild cow cheese that melts well, according to Yearwood.

But, once again, it’s a matter of taste.

Yearwood likes to add vegetables to grilled cheese to make it a little fancier.

“We’re doing a grilled cheese situation,” she explained, “but we’re elevating it a little bit by adding some fresh winter vegetables.”

“We’ve got baby spinach, carrots, and I’m just finishing up some green cabbage,” she says.

Yearwood’s grilled cheese sandwiches are not only adaptable, but the Food Network star, who has been married to Garth Brooks for a long time, claims they’ll keep people coming back for more, including herself.

“I feel like grilled cheese just sounds comforting when you’re talking about warm winter foods,” she said.

“And if I go to a party and you serve me a grilled cheese sandwich, I’ll come over every day,” she joked.

Food Network claims that Yearwood’s grilled cheese sandwiches can be made in 30 minutes.

According to Yearwood’s recipe instructions, they take about half an hour to prepare from start to finish.

They’re not the quickest sandwiches to put together at home.

However, this is due to the fact that they contain a few more ingredients than a standard grilled cheese sandwich.

A mayonnaise-based sauce is used to make Yearwood’s grilled cheese.

Then she chops up three vegetables and sprinkles them on each slice of bread.

Not to mention the traditional grilled cheese ingredients of bread, butter, and cheese.

This is how we go about things.

Yearwood’s grilled cheese requires five steps to prepare.

She begins by preparing…

