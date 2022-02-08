Trisha Yearwood’s Potato Casserole is a hearty one-dish meal brimming with bacon, potatoes, and cheese.

Trisha Yearwood’s Potato Casserole Is a Bacon, Potato, and Cheese-Filled One-Dish Delight

Trisha Yearwood is a big fan of casseroles.

Yearwood’s mother Gwen used to make casseroles for her, her sister Beth, and her father, Jack, when they were growing up in Georgia.

These one-dish meals are not only cost-effective, but also simple to prepare and ideal for a busy workday.

Yearwood combined some of her favorite ingredients, such as potatoes, bacon, and cheese, to make a vegetarian main dish or a side dish to go with a protein.

Yearwood said that cooking for others “feeds her soul” in an interview with Southern Living.

“I didn’t realize it until I started cooking more and more that it fed my soul.”

“Whether you’re baking a pie crust from scratch or just having the people you care about over and cooking them a meal, it’s very therapeutic,” the country singer explained.

“It’s similar to performing in front of an audience.”

Maybe the applause isn’t as loud, but there’s something very satisfying about doing it, and there’s that ego boost of knowing that they appreciate what you’re doing as well,” Yearwood concluded.

Trisha Yearwood’s Potato Casserole doesn’t have a long list of ingredients.

It’s packed with rib-sticking ingredients, on the other hand.

Potatoes, salt, bacon, milk, and mayonnaise are among them.

Sour cream, butter, garlic salt, pepper, and cheddar cheese are also needed.

The recipe consists of several steps.

None of them, even for the inexperienced cook, are overly complicated.

Boiling potatoes, for example, and bacon are cooked separately.

After that, almost all of the casserole’s ingredients are whipped together in a mixer.

The finished dish is also topped with bacon and cheese.

This adds a creamy, crunchy texture to the dish.

In the South, Yearwood told Southern Living, gathering family and friends for a meal is encouraged.

“Every time you turn around, we have a family reunion, and that’s where all the stories and recipes come from.”

It’s nice when the pace slows down.

“Those are things I take with me as a Southerner, as well as knowing how to make a good biscuit, which I believe is very important,” she explained.

The Food Network website has the full recipe for Trisha Yearwood’s Potato Casserole.

Trisha’s Southern Kitchen airs on the Food Network every Saturday at noon.

‘Georgia Comfort Food at Its Finest!’ says Trisha Yearwood of Mom Gwen’s old-fashioned potato beef casserole.