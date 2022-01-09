Trisha Yearwood’s Smoky Chorizo Chili is the Perfect Low-and-Slow Winter Dish

Trisha Yearwood’s Smoky Chorizo Chili will fill the kitchen with a delicious aroma.

Yearwood layers flavors in this hearty soup, which is one of many she has created.

This chili recipe is a personal favorite of Yearwood’s.

Trisha’s Southern Kitchen, which is filmed in Nashville, featured it on a ski lodge-themed episode.

“One of the things that makes this so good,” she explained as she prepared chili, “is that it’s just loaded with flavor and loaded with color.”

Yearwood’s Smoked Chorizo Chili is perfect for a day on the stove.

“You just want to let it cook kind of low and slow, smell it cooking all afternoon,” the Grammy winner said as he chopped ingredients.

On her cooking show, Yearwood explained, “When making chili, you might be tempted to throw everything in at once and just let it go.”

“But, in reality, you’re constructing flavors.”

So, before adding more to the pot, wait a while.

“We’re just getting started with that delicious chorizo.

“We’re adding delicious vegetables, letting them sit for a minute, then adding all these spices,” she explained, adding that it “gets better and better with everything we add.”

Yearwood recommends that viewers let the vegetables “soften and cook down a little bit,” as this will allow them to “start releasing some of those flavors” and bring out “the sweetness of the pepper.”

The process of layering ingredients to make a flavorful chili continues with beef broth and canned tomatoes.

Yearwood prefers tomatoes that have been roasted over an open fire.

“Because you’re adding yet another little flavor element,” says the narrator.

Trisha Yearwood, the country singer-turned-Food Network star, not only demonstrated how to make her Smoky Chorizo Chili (recipe available on Food Network), but she also shared some cooking tips.

Don’t go crazy with the spices in the chorizo, for example.

“I don’t add any spices until the meat is thoroughly cooked.”

Because adding chili powder and brown spices gives the impression that the meat is cooked when it isn’t,” she explained.

“I just add the spices after I’m sure the meat is done.”

“You’ll know you’re ready when you start smelling those spices…

