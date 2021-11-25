Trisha Yearwood’s soft teacakes remind her of the “People I Love” and will “Always” be a part of Thanksgiving.

Trisha Yearwood’s soft teacakes remind her of the “people she loves” and will “always” be a part of Thanksgiving.

During Thanksgiving, Trisha Yearwood will always include recipes passed down from family members as a way to keep their memories close.

One of the special treats pays tribute to a woman who grew up as a grandmother to Yearwood and her sister Beth.

Yearwood said “Mamie” made delectable teacakes that remind her of “people I love” and will “always” be a part of her family’s Thanksgiving table.

In an interview with Yahoo! News, Yearwood revealed her family’s connection to a woman named Mamie, whom she and her sister dubbed “Granny.”

“When my mother and father first married, they lived in an apartment, and their landlady — her name was Mary, but we called her Mamie — she was like a grandmother to us,” Yearwood recalled.

“And she made these incredible soft teacakes,” she went on to say.

While Yearwood does not have the original recipe, she and her sister were able to obtain a similar one from a family friend.

“It’ll be on our Thanksgiving table forever,” she says.

“It’s such a memory, and that’s kind of what Thanksgiving is all about — making things that remind you of people you care about and sharing those memories with your family.”

The ingredients for Mamie’s Tea Cakes are simple, but when combined, they yield a spectacular result.

When Yearwood makes these delectable desserts, she remembers both her parents and the woman who introduced her to them.

Vegetable shortening, all-purpose flour, baking soda, salt, one stick room temperature butter, sugar, eggs, vanilla extract, and sour cream are among the ingredients.

This year, Yearwood’s family and friends will be treated to these delectable treats.

She’s excited to host a “misfit Thanksgiving” once again, where they invite people they know who don’t have anywhere to go for the holiday.

“We weren’t able to do that last year due to the pandemic,” she explains.

Yearwood told Yahoo! News, “We’re excited about that this year.”

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit (200 degrees Celsius).

Shortening should be used to grease two cookie sheets.

Combine the flour, baking soda, and salt in a sifter.

Combine the butter and sugar in a mixing bowl.

Combine the eggs, vanilla, and sour cream in a mixing bowl.

Make a thorough mixture.

After that, stir in the flour mixture until it is completely combined.

Place the dough on a lightly floured board and remove it from the mixing bowl.

Pat the dough into a 14-inch thick layer with your hands.

Cut 2-inch rounds out of the dough…

