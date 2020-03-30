Tristan and True Thompson Share an Adorable Father-Daughter Moment in Sweet Photos

Tristan Thompson can’t help but smile when he’s with his daughter True Thompson.

On Sunday, the NBA star brightened up Instagram with a sweet post featuring his and Khloe Kardashian‘s adorable 2-year-old. In it, Tristan and his baby girl can be seen posing for a series of Polaroid pictures together. With True sitting on his lap and sporting an oversized pair of sunglasses, the father-daughter duo flashed the cameras big smiles and shared a precious embrace.

Tristan’s post comes nearly one week after a source close to the professional athlete and Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared with E! News that he has been spending more time with Khloe and True while they practice social distancing.

“He is spending more time with Khloe and True than he does during the season,” the insider explained. “It’s been nice for them to be able to see him more regularly. Khloe is taking the quarantine very seriously and is staying home with True. There are no playdates or family time other than with Tristan.”

Despite seeing each other more often, the source stressed that the former couple is not back together at this time. “They are not back together,” the insider continued. “They are co-parenting and giving True an opportunity to have both parents in her life at the same time.”

Just last week, Khloe shut down reconciliation rumors via Instagram after fans thought that her post was hinting at them getting back together. “The only thing I need you to remember is how much your daddy and I love you!” the Good American founder captioned the picture. Once fans questioned the meaning of the caption, Khloe replied, “It means her parents love her beyond all measure.”

During an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Khloe gave fans an update on how she and Tristan have been co-parenting: “I want us to have a healthy, kind and, yes, a loving relationship where True can see her mom and dad hug each other when we see each other…I think we’re slowly moving into the right direction of being friends as well as excellent co-parents.”

Regardless of where they stand as a couple, it’s clear that True will always come first to Khloe and Tristan. Relive some of her most adorable moments here.