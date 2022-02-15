Tristan Thompson, according to Maralee Nichols, has done ‘nothing’ to support their son.

Tristan Thompson’s involvement in their newborn son’s life has been a source of contention for Maralee Nichols.

“Despite reports to the contrary, Tristan Thompson has done nothing to support their son,” a representative for Nichols tells ET.

He hasn’t attempted to meet their son and hasn’t offered any financial assistance.” ET has reached out to Thompson’s representative for comment.

Thompson is reportedly set to pay (dollar)120,000 per month in child support to the mothers of his children, including Nichols, according to The Sun.

According to the report, the 30-year-old NBA star will pay Jordan Craig, Khloe Kardashian, and Nichols (dollar)40,000 per month.

Thompson has three children: Prince, 5, whom he shares with Craig, True, 3, whom he fathered with Kardashian, and a 2-month-old son with Nichols, whose name is unknown at this time.

Thompson was named as the father of Nichols’ child in a paternity suit filed in December.

After initially denying that he was the father of the 31-year-old personal trainer’s son, Thompson later admitted that he is the father of Nichols’ son, who was born in December 2021, following a paternity test.

Thompson wrote on Instagram Story at the time, “Today, paternity test results reveal that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols.”

“I’m fully accountable for my actions.”

I’m looking forward to raising our son together now that paternity has been established.”

“I sincerely apologize to everyone I’ve hurt or disappointed both privately and publicly throughout this ordeal,” he added.

Thompson also issued a public apology to Kardashian.

“You don’t deserve this, Khloe.”

“You don’t deserve the pain and humiliation I’ve brought you,” he continued, “and you don’t deserve the way I’ve treated you over the years.”

While Thompson is said to want to reclaim Kardashian, a source previously told ET that doing so “would take a miracle.”

“Tristan obviously wants Khloe back,” the source said, “but Khloe’s mindset is ‘Once a player, always a player.”

“She realizes it now, and it would take a miracle for them to reconcile at this point.”

The 37-year-old reality TV star is “ready to write a new chapter,” according to a source who spoke to ET.

