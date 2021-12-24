Tristan Thompson and Kanye West were left out of Kim Kardashian’s Christmas photos with Khloe, Kris Jenner, and the kids.

Tristan Thompson and Kanye West were left out of Kim Kardashian’s family Christmas photos with Khloe, Kris Jenner, and the kids.

This year, KIM Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian completely ignored their baby fathers and left them out of their family Christmas photos.

The sisters decided to cut them out of the photoshoot after Kim filed for divorce from Kanye West earlier this year and Tristan Thompson cheated on Khloe for the second time.

On Friday, in honor of Christmas Eve, Kim and Khloe both posted family Christmas photos to their respective Instagram accounts, which included all of their children but neither of their baby daddies.

Kris Jenner joined the family for a number of the shots, in which they were all dressed in Kim’s Skims red-brown fuzzy loungewear.

To ensure that every pairing was covered, the Kardashian krew took turns cycling in and out of photos.

After taking a family photo with everyone in attendance – Kim and her four children, Khloe and her daughter, and Kris – it was time for Kim to leave for a few minutes, with the rest of the family staying or some of her children leaving.

All of the kids were photographed together for a cute cousins photo, either smiling directly at the camera or holding hands and dancing around.

Others noticed everyone together, but Khloe was noticeably absent this time.

All of the children took turns in the photos, and they were occasionally caught wandering around or looking away from the camera.

Kim also got some photos of herself with some of her children singled out, as well as photos of all four of her children.

She changed from her maroon outfit to black drawstring buttoms and a long-sleeve black crop top that showed off her abs.

Despite all of the different photo variations, the one constant was that none of them included Kim’s ex-husband Kanye.

Kim filed for divorce in February, and the couple has four children: North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.

Despite Kanye’s refusal to stop referring to Kim as his wife until they are officially divorced, Kim has moved on with her new boyfriend Pete Davidson.

She’s also filed to divorce Kanye and revert to her maiden name, Kardashian, after he “embarrassed her” by begging her to “run right back” to him.

Khloe took her daughter True inside for some mother-daughter Christmas photos, captioning them, “I’ve obviously been on the good list.”

“Take a look at my present! She is my greatest blessing.”

The 37-year-old was photographed holding her three-year-old in her arms as they…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.