Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian’s Relationship Is ‘Strained’

Tristan Thompson’s ‘Strained’ Relationship With Khloe Kardashian

Despite her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson’s paternity issues, Khloe Kardashian is moving on with her life.

“Khloe has been spending time with her sisters and family, working out, eating healthy, and focusing on her mind, body, and soul,” according to an ET source.

She’s stepping up her game again.”

True, things are a little more complicated in Khloe’s relationship with the father of her 3-year-old daughter.

“Tristan and Khloe’s relationship is strained,” the source adds.

“She isn’t in the mood to give him any energy right now.”

Tristan will always be a member of the family, but she is no longer interested in dating him.

Tristan had disappointed the family, and all they wanted to do was be there for Khloe.

Khloe isn’t in a hurry to date again right now.”

Khloe, 37, and Tristan, 30, had an on-again, off-again relationship for several years, despite cheating allegations.

This summer, the couple called it quits.

Tristan was later involved in a paternity case with Maralee Nichols, who claimed he fathered her son while still dating Khloe.

He initially refuted the allegations.

The baby boy was born in December.

Following a paternity test, Tristan confirmed in a statement that he is the father of Maralee’s child.

He wrote at the time, “I take full responsibility for my actions,” and said of Khloe, “You don’t deserve this.”

You don’t deserve the pain and humiliation I’ve inflicted on you.

You don’t deserve my treatment over the years.”

According to another source, the ex-couple is only in touch about their daughter, True.

“Khloe and Tristan are in contact about logistical issues and what’s going on with True,” the second source said.

“He has apologized and made an effort to make things better.”

