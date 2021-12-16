Tristan Thompson ‘cheated’ and secretly welcomed a baby with mistress in new photos, Khloe Kardashian appears serious.

Tristan Thompson allegedly “cheated” and secretly welcomed a baby boy with his mistress and trainer Maralee Nichols, and KHLOE Kardashian appeared to be very serious in new photos.

Khloe, 37, appeared to be in a gloomy mood as she wore an all-black ensemble.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians alum was seen out and about in Los Angeles, California.

She had exited the driver’s side of her black van, which had been parked in the lot.

The TV star wore a face mask throughout her outing.

Her hair appeared to be blonde.

The TV star appeared to be holding something in her hands, possibly her phone.

Khloe’s public appearance coincided with The Sun’s exclusive report that at least three moving trucks and a number of other vehicles had been spotted on her new mansion’s massive Calabasas property.

True, Khloe’s three-year-old daughter, was born to Khloe and Tristan, 30.

Jordan Craig, the NBA star’s other ex-girlfriend, is the mother of his four-year-old son Prince.

Tristan and his personal trainer Maralee Nichols recently welcomed a baby boy after a months-long rumored affair.

Maralee has also filed a paternity support lawsuit against her ex-boyfriend.

In her lawsuit, she claimed that she and Tristan had conceived their son on Tristan’s birthday in March.

Tristan, who was dating Khloe at the time, had ended his relationship with her in June after spending “30 minutes in a bedroom with three women” at a “wild” house party.

In response to Maralee’s child support request, the Sacramento Kings player admitted to having sex with her “several times” in a Houston hotel after they had both attended his party.

Maralee sued her alleged baby daddy on June 30th, just days after relocating from Texas to Los Angeles.

Tristan has not denied being the father of the baby boy, but he has asked for a paternity test to be performed after the child is born.

The KUWTK star was in a much more seductive mood when she promoted her Good American line in a sultry Instagram Story at the start of December.

In the photograph, she is leaning against a dark wall.

Her long, wavy, curly hair was wavy and curly, and she had a smoldering expression on her face as she spoke to the camera.

Her bare midriff was teased by a bright pink top she wore.

