How many times and with whom did Tristan Thompson cheat on Khloé Kardashian?

Tristan Thompson has cheated on Khloé Kardashian multiple times, but with whom has he cheated?

Fans were overjoyed when rumors of a Khloé Kardashian-Tristan Thompson romance first surfaced.

The relationship was officially confirmed in August 2016, and it seemed as if the reality television star had finally found her happily ever after.

Many people knew that no one deserved happiness more than Kardashian after several tumultuous relationships and a divorce, and the excitement grew even higher when the couple announced that they were expecting their first child.

However, it wasn’t long before the basketball star was caught cheating, and it wasn’t a one-time occurrence.

So, how many times has Tristan Thompson cheated on Khloé Kardashian and with whom has he done so?

Fans despise seeing the middle Kardashian sister with a broken heart, but it has happened several times over the years, and rumors have swirled for years.

So, how many times did Thompson get up close and personal with other women, leaving the reality star devastated, according to Distractify?

Thompson was caught kissing multiple women at a hookah lounge in 2017, shortly before the couple welcomed their daughter.

Thompson was seen entering a hotel room with Instagram model Lani Blair shortly after, sparking unconfirmed rumors that he was cheating again.

It doesn’t stop there, as the basketball player was also caught kissing family friend Jordyn Woods, causing a major uproar among Woods and the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan.

Thompson was spotted with an unidentified blonde while Kardashian and he were on opposite sides of the country a short time later.

Cheating rumors surfaced after the reality star said she was willing to forgive him, and he was linked to another Instagram model named Sydney Chase.

Having someone you care about be unfaithful is one of the most painful experiences you can have, and the most recent instance takes the cake.

After previously denying the allegations, Thompson confirmed to People that he had fathered a child with another woman.

On December 1st, Maralee Nichols gave birth to a son, with the Sacramento Kings player named as the father, and he recently posted on social media:

“Today, paternity tests reveal that I am the father of Maralee Nichols’ child.”

I am fully accountable for my actions….

"Today, paternity test results reveal that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols. I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established, I look forward to amicably raising our son."

“I sincerely apologize to everyone I’ve hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately … Khloé, you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry.”

