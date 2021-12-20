Tristan Thompson claims Maralee Nichols has herpes, and Khloe Kardashian is ‘DISTURBED’ that he would put her in danger.

Tristan Thompson’s claim that Maralee Nichols has herpes has ‘disturbed’ Khloe Kardashian.

Tristan Thompson’s claim that alleged baby mama Maralee Nichols has herpes has KHLOE Kardashian “disturbed,” according to a source who spoke exclusively to The Sun.

Tristan claimed in court documents that Maralee’s “medical reasons” for choosing induced labor earlier this month were related to a sexually transmitted disease.

The LA-based personal trainer, who gave birth to a son on December 1, retaliated, but the rumors left his ex Khloe Kardashian “shaken” after he allegedly cheated on her.

“More than anything, Khloe is disturbed by Tristan’s claim that he didn’t know the other woman well, but knew her well enough to be with her unprotected,” the source said.

“The realization of what had happened has shaken her the most because he could have jeopardized her health.”

“Fortunately, Khloe and Tristan are both healthy, but his constant stepping out has made her realize how dangerous it is to reunite with him.”

“There’s no going back now.”

She’s been duped once before and will not allow anyone to jeopardize her happiness or health.”

Khloe, 37, is “angry,” according to the source, but she isn’t letting her feelings get in the way of co-parenting her three-year-old daughter True with Tristan, who is still her main focus.

According to a separate source close to Khloe, she and Tristan, 30, broke up months ago and he gave his deposition earlier this summer, saying: “Just because the news is out now doesn’t mean it’s new to Khloe.”

Khloe’s representative has been contacted for comment by The Sun.

“I’m barely in my own body right now,” Khloe said in a recent tweet, breaking her silence.

Please don’t read anything into it.

Also, don’t rip me apart just because you made an assumption.”

“Since opening up our private files to the media, I have been contacted by a source confirming that I should be checked because Petitioner [Maralee] has been diagnosed with herpes,” according to court documents obtained by the Daily Mail.

“As a result, Petitioner should have a set delivery date.”

The Sacramento Kings star was not the only athlete involved with Maralee, according to the filing.

“Petitioner told me that she had been involved with other athletes and understood the limitations of our relationship,” Tristan claimed, “namely, that we might see each other on a sporadic basis for consensual casual sex only.”

Maralee responded to the allegations about her health by saying, “I was…

