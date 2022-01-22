Tristan Thompson has been ‘BANNED’ from moving into Khloe Kardashian’s (dollar)37M mansion following his affair with Maralee Nichols.

Tristan Thompson has been ‘BANNED’ from moving into Khloe Kardashian’s (dollar)37 million mansion following his affair with Maralee Nichols.

On December 1, Maralee gave birth to the NBA player’s son.

Following the latest cheating scandal, the Good American co-founder reportedly told Tristan he couldn’t move into her massive mansion.

According to Entertainment Tonight, she is still “crushed” and “uneasy” about it all.

“Khloe and Tristan were in a good place before the news about Maralee being pregnant came out and had plans to move in together,” a source told the outlet.

“Tristan has since pulled out of escrow on the house he was in the process of selling in Encino, California, and is no longer living with Khloe.”

Khloe Kardashian is a wealthy woman who lives in a mansion in Hidden Hills, California.

It’s right across the street from her mother, Kris Jenner, and close to her sisters, Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner.

According to an insider, she can’t seem to get her feelings about the situation out of her head.

“Tristan’s actions have deeply hurt and saddened Khloe, and his public apology isn’t helping,” the source said.

“This has been a difficult pull for her to swallow, and she does feel unsettled and pretty crushed,” the source continued.

Tristan has also been having difficulties since paternity was confirmed.

After confessing to fathering Maralee’s child, Khloe’s ex recently shared a post about “demons” and “weakness.”

Tristan took to Instagram to share the cryptic quote just weeks after releasing a public statement confirming that he is the child’s father.

“Sometimes you don’t realize your own strength until you face your greatest weakness,” the quote said.

“Hide from your demons, or they’ll suffocate your potential.”

“Face them, and they may become your greatest asset,” the quote concluded.

Maralee filed legal documents months before giving birth to Tristan’s son, requesting financial assistance from the Canadian athlete.

Maralee claimed that the child was conceived on Tristan’s birthday in March.

While Tristan initially claimed that his relationship with Maralee was only a one-night stand, he later admitted in court documents that he met up with her for sex on multiple occasions.

At the time, the NBA player and alum of Keeping Up With the Kardashians were engaged.

True, their 3-year-old child, is their only child.

Tristan and his ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig have a five-year-old son named Prince.

Tristan confirmed the paternity results on Instagram after nearly a month of denying he was the father of Maralee’s baby.

“Today, paternity tests revealed that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols,” he wrote.

“I am fully accountable for my actions.”

“I’m looking forward to… now that paternity has been established.”

