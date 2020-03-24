Tristan Thompson Is “Spending More Time” With Ex Khloe Kardashian Amid Social Distancing

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson continue to put their daughter, True Thompson, first.

A source told E! News the Cleveland Cavaliers player has been “seeing True a lot” and “taking advantage of the unexpected time off to be with the family” amid the NBA’s decision to suspend the 2020 season due to the global coronavirus pandemic.

“He is spending more time with Khloe and True than he does during the season,” the source continued. “It’s been nice for them to be able to see him more regularly. Khloe is taking the quarantine very seriously and is staying home with True. There are no playdates or family time other than with Tristan. He is regularly over at Khloe’s house and stays in contact with them when he’s not. They are not back together. They are co-parenting and giving True an opportunity to have both parents in her life at the same time.”

Khloe recently shut down reconciliation rumors after she posted a photo of herself snuggling with her firstborn and wrote, “The only thing I need you to remember is how much your daddy and I love you!” After a fan asked if this meant the exes were back together, Khloe set the record straight.

“It means her parents love her beyond all measure,” she replied.

Khloe and Tristan broke up in 2019 after his cheating scandals. However, the two have continued to co-parent. From birthdays to holidays, the stars have celebrated major occasions together for the sake of their little one. In fact, Khloe recently revealed they’re co-parenting “so well right now.”

“I want us to have a healthy, kind and, yes, a loving relationship where True can see her mom and dad hug each other when we see each other,” Khloe said on an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. “Tristan is really trying to show that he’s sorry on a daily basis whether that be a nice gift, a text. I do appreciate that because I know that he’s trying, so I think we’re slowly moving into the right direction of being friends as well as excellent co-parents.”

Khloe isn’t the only one in the famous family social distancing amid the global coronavirus pandemic. In a recent Instagram post, Kim Kardashian shared that all of the sisters are “social distancing and staying away from each other, all separately self-quarantined.”

“It’s hard but we have to do this for our safety and for everyone else’s,” the KKW Beauty head wrote. “PLEASE do not ignore the severity of the warnings to stay inside to stop the spread of this virus. We will all get through this!”