Tristan Thompson, Khloe Kardashian’s ex, poses with look-alike daughter True following the love child scandal with Maralee Nichols.

Tristan Thompson, Khloe Kardashian’s ex, poses with lookalike daughter True following the love child scandal with Maralee Nichols.

TRISTAN Thompson was all smiles in a photo with Khloe Kardashian’s daughter True.

Following rumors that he cheated on Khloe with former trainer Maralee Nichols, the NBA star admitted to fathering a child with her.

Tristan used his Instagram Story to share the photo.

In the sweet snap, he and True, who is said to resemble her father, were all smiles.

In one hand, the tiny tot seemed to be holding a bubble wand.

Tristan simply added two red hearts to the image as a caption.

Tristan was traded from the Sacramento Kings to the Indiana Pacers, according to reports.

He announced his retirement from the NBA months before the news broke.

The athlete has not yet responded to the move.

He has also remained silent on the latest cheating scandal that has engulfed him, as well as the child he fathered as a result.

Throughout the scandal, his mistress, Maralee, has remained active on social media.

Her Instagram, on the other hand, was recently hacked, as she revealed.

Despite the fact that the issue was resolved, she stated, “My account has been hacked since January 20, and I just got it back.”

Maralee’s Instagram Story included several posts asking fans for money during the time she claimed the account was hacked, according to RADAR.

She allegedly urged her followers to invest in one of her Stories, claiming that those who did so would be able to “increase their money 510 times.”

During her account’s struggles, the fitness professional linked fans to her “backup account,” which she had “been using,” posting 19 sexy snaps.

She shared a solo photo wearing a white outfit with high-waisted leggings and a long-sleeve crop top when she returned to her original account.

She rocked full glam in the photo, with her hair in loose curls.

Maralee wrote in her caption that she’s “9 weeks postpartum” and “back to my pre-baby weight.”

While Tristan hasn’t mentioned the child he has with Maralee, he did recently update his eldest child, Prince.

The basketballer took a photo that looked eerily similar to the one he and True took with Prince.

The five-year-old was photographed wearing a red Balenciaga top and smiling for the camera alongside his father.

Tristan, on the other hand, was dressed in a gray T-shirt and a silver necklace as he cuddled up to the boy.

He drew a series of hearts on the picture, which he shared just weeks after confirming that he was Maralee’s father.

Jordan Craig, Tristan’s ex, is his prince.

It also came after he apologized for posting a topless photo that fans labeled a “thirst trap.”

