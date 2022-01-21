Tristan Thompson, Khloe Kardashian’s ex, posts cryptic quote about ‘demons’ after welcoming baby with Maralee Nichols.

After having a love child with Maralee Nichols, KHLOE Kardashian’s ex Tristan Thompson posted a cryptic quote about “demons” and “weakness.”

Earlier this month, the 30-year-old shared his son’s paternity test results.

Tristan took to his Instagram Story on Friday to share a cryptic quote that may reveal how he’s feeling amid the drama, just weeks after releasing a statement confirming he’s the father of Maralee’s son.

“Sometimes you don’t realize your own strength until you face your greatest weakness,” the quote said.

“Hide from your demons, and they’ll suffocate your potential slowly.”

“Face them, and they may become your most valuable asset,” the quote concluded.

After months of court battles, Maralee, 31, gave birth to Tristan’s child, a baby boy, on December 1.

The former fitness instructor has filed a lawsuit against the Canadian athlete, claiming that he owes him money.

Maralee claimed in her legal filing at the time that she and Tristan had conceived the child on his birthday in March.

While the basketball player initially claimed that his relationship with Maralee was just a one-night stand, he later admitted in legal documents that he met up with her for sex on multiple occasions.

At the time of his affair, the professional athlete was dating Khloe, 37.

Tristan and the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star have a three-year-old daughter named True, and he also has a five-year-old son named Prince with his ex Jordan Craig.

Tristan confirmed the paternity results in an Instagram Story post after nearly a month of denying he is the father of Maralee’s child.

“Today, paternity test results revealed that Maralee Nichols and I fathered a child,” he wrote.

“I accept full responsibility for everything I’ve done.”

“Now that paternity has been established, I am looking forward to raising our son in an amicable manner.”

“Khloe. you don’t deserve this,” the NBA player continued, apologizing to his ex.

You are not deserving of the pain and humiliation I have inflicted upon you.

“You don’t deserve to be treated the way I have over the years.”

My actions have not reflected how I feel about you.

“Regardless of what you may think, I have the utmost respect and love for you.”

“Please accept my heartfelt apologies once more.”

Khloe hasn’t commented publicly on Tristan’s paternity announcement, but she has hinted at her feelings by posting cryptic quotes on her Instagram Story.

After he shared the news and issued his public apology, the KUWTK star is said to have “responded privately” to her ex.

