Tristan Thompson Shares Rare Video With His “Princess” True Thompson

Turn up the music True Thompson because it’s the weekend!

On Friday afternoon, pop culture fans may have found themselves scrolling through Instagram and coming across an adorable video.

Can anyone guess what we’re talking about? It’s absolutely Tristan Thompson‘s latest post with his daughter.

“Dancing with my Princess Tutu,” the NBA player shared with his three million followers on Instagram when documenting an impromptu dance party. As for the father-daughter duo’s song of choice? We have to give it up to Justin Timberlake‘s “Can’t Stop the Feeling” from the Trolls movie.

“Dance Party,” Kim Kardashian wrote in the comments section while many athletes including Iman Shumpert left red heart emojis.

And yes, Khloe Kardashian absolutely “liked” the post as well. Perhaps it’s because she had her own party with True to the same song earlier in the week.

“Recently this has been our morning routine,” Khloe wrote online. “Same song. ‘Can’t Stop the Feeling’ by Justin Timberlake. Same dance partners.”

Khloe and Tristan continue to co-parent True with little to no drama. In fact, fans will remember when the pair reunited on Christmas Eve at the Kardashian-Jenner holiday party.

“There was no tension or drama, just a lot of love and family time. Khloe and Tristan were great,” our source previously revealed. “They hung out together with True and were chatting a lot.”

In fact, Khloe has admitted on social media that she’s in a drama-free space with her ex.

“We are co-parenting so well right now. It is a great space to be in. Co-parenting is such a hard space. Much respect to all co-parenters,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared on Twitter.

She added, “He’s True’s daddy—she deserves to have a loving and awesome father. Tristan is amazing to her. She deserves that.”