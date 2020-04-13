Tristan Thompson Shares Video Celebrating True’s Birthday With Khloe Kardashian

Tristan Thompson is one proud dad.

On Sunday, the NBA star wished his daughter True Thompson a happy 2nd birthday with a heartwarming post on Instagram. Sharing a series of pictures of the birthday girl enjoying her gifts and soaking up her celebrations, Tristan gushed over the adorable 2-year-old and made sure she felt the b-day love.

“Happy Birthday to my sweet baby True,” he wrote. “You have no idea how much daddy loves you. I can’t believe how fast time has flown by. You will always be daddy’s little girl. I Love you soo much Tutu. Happy birthday day #DaddysTwin.”

Tristan also included a video of the father-daughter duo blowing out her birthday candles. Filmed by mom Khloe Kardashian, he can be seen holding the girl of the hour and making a wish together on her Sesame Street cake. Once the candles were blown out, True got a round of applause from her parents.

True also got a touching tribute from Khloe on her Instagram. Giving fans another look at her birthday celebrations, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared photos of her baby girl playing with her pink birthday balloons and flashing the camera a big smile.

“Happy birthday my sweet TuTu!! You are all of my unforgettable memories of the past few years, the precious magical moments of the present and the promise of a happy future,” she wrote. “You are literally my entire world! I can’t believe you are TWO!! You make my life complete and I can’t wait to have forever with you!!! Until the end of time; I love you my sweet girl. PS This new face she’s making makes me so happy!”

After posting her birthday shout-out, Khloe’s famous family and friends chimed in to send their well wishes to True. Kicking things off, Kim Kardashian wrote, “She’s getting so big and is the absolute sweetest!” Malika Haqq commented, “God made her extra special.” Also sending True love was Paris Hilton, who wrote, “Happy Birthday True!”

To make True’s 2nd birthday extra special, the Revenge Body star threw her an intimate surprise party as she and Tristan continue to practice social distancing together. The Trolls-themed festivities included a lavish cake inspired by the animated film, Poppy character balloons and tons of Trolls-inspired gifts from her parents and famous family.

“Miss True is about to wake up and these are all of her birthday gifts,” Khloe said in an Instagram Story video. “She is going to freak out. I mean look at this ice cream parlor. From her Auntie Kiki, she has gifts and Easter baskets, and this is a gift from Poppy herself. I mean, hello, she is going to freak out. And from MJ and everyone, her mommy and daddy, friends, cousins.”

She added, “She is so loved and spoiled and we couldn’t ask for anything else.”