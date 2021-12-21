Tristan Thompson was ‘disinvited’ from mom Kris Jenner’s Christmas Eve party, but Khloe Kardashian later ‘changed her mind.’

Tristan Thompson was “disinvited” from Kris Jenner’s Christmas Eve party by KHLOE Kardashian, but she later “changed her mind” for their daughter, according to The Sun.

The couple’s relationship has been strained since he admitted to having an affair with Maralee Nichols, a Texas-based personal trainer who is alleged to be the mother of the NBA star’s child this month.

The holidays have been making “everything tougher” for Khloe, 37, as she deals with her baby daddy’s latest cheating scandal, according to a source close to the famous family.

“At first, she refused to invite Tristan to her family’s Christmas celebrations, but that was short-lived because she wants to set a good example for True,” the source explained.

“So he’s been invited, but I’m not sure if she really wants him there, so I’m not sure if he’ll go.”

“Kris isn’t happy with him either; they’re all furious, so it’ll be an awkward holiday for them, but he’s family, and people stick by their people.”

Kris, 66, is known for throwing lavish Christmas Eve parties for her family and friends that reportedly cost over (dollar)500,000 each year.

This will be the first holiday since a woman named Maralee made a public allegation that Tristan, 30, is the biological father of her child.

Since her public appearance at the People’s Choice Awards on December 7th, the Good American founder has been “having an especially hard time” with Tristan’s latest cheating scandal, according to the source.

Maralee filed court papers claiming she got pregnant from an affair with the basketball player just days before the show.

“I think she was in shock for a few days after all of the Tristan stuff happened right before that night, and it really hit her going out for the first time, which was that awards show.”

“Everyone was asking her about it, and she was extremely embarrassed.”

Not just fans, but also other celebrities and industry insiders.

“All night she heard ‘I’m so sorry he did that to you again’ and ‘you are way too good for him, you need to leave him,’ and she was really, really embarrassed, even though everyone meant well.”

According to the insider, even though the mother of one “put on a brave face that night,” she was an “emotional wreck” when she got home.

“That night, the anger hit her hard, and she spent the rest of the night at home with True, essentially staying at home and…

