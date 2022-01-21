Tristan Thompson was slammed as ’embarrassing’ for boasting in an old clip that he was ‘winning Khloe back’ before the love child scandal that he was ‘winning Khloe back.’

Tristan Thompson was chastised for boasting in an old clip that he was ‘winning Khloe back’ before the love child scandal that he was ‘winning Khloe back.’

TRISTAN Thompson is causing a stir after a recently rediscovered clip from Keeping Up With the Kardashians in which he talks about getting “the old Khloe back” was recently rediscovered.

The clip, which comes from the end credits of one of the long-running reality show’s episodes, shows Khloe’s ex-boyfriend speaking directly to the camera and addressing his foes.

“People will hate you regardless,” Tristan says, “but you know, I’m working on resurrecting the old Khloe, okay?”

So, don’t bother her.

You’re messing with my s**t.

“Is that all right?”

However, in light of Tristan’s recent admission that he fathered a child with another woman, the clip did not go over well with fans, who attacked him and his choice of words.

One fan said, “This didn’t age well,” while another described the clip as “so embarrassing.”

“Cringe AF,” said a third person.

While another questioned Tristan’s motives, saying, “He sounds very….mmm…questionable.”

“Sad part is she enjoyed this,” one fan said, referring to a younger Khloe who has no idea where her future with the basketballer lies.

“It’s not a good look for a woman to be so sad.”

Khloe, 37, is still in shock after learning that her baby daddy Tristan, 30, had a child with his mistress Maralee Nichols.

“Khloe is having a hard time dealing with what’s going on with Tristan,” a source told PEOPLE on Wednesday.

“This time, he was unfaithful in a way that was far more difficult than the others.

She is devastated because she really wants this relationship to work.”

“She’s leaning heavily on Kris [Jenner],” the source said of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star’s support system.

Kris, on the other hand, wants Khloe and Tristan to be happy, so she advises her to keep the lines of communication open.”

“[Khloe] is upset because she wanted the fairytale life with him.

People around her have never seen her so depressed, and they are grateful she has her mother by her side.”

Tristan confirmed the paternity results in an Instagram Story post after nearly a month of denying he was the father of Maralee’s son.

“Today, paternity test results revealed that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols,” he wrote on Facebook.

“I accept full responsibility for everything I’ve done.”

“Now that paternity has been established, I’m looking forward to raising our son in a cooperative manner.”

“Khloe. you don’t deserve this,” Tristan continued, apologizing to his ex.

You don’t deserve the anguish and humiliation I’ve inflicted on you.

“You don’t deserve to be treated the way I have over the years.”

Certainly, my actions…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.