Tristan Thompson’s baby mama Maralee Nichols’ sexy old photos were liked by Khloe Kardashian’s fashion label Good American.

Good American, KHLOE Kardashian’s fashion label, appeared to ‘like’ one of Tristan Thompson’s baby mama Maralee Nichols’ sultry old photos.

Tristan recently revealed that he and the former personal trainer had a child together.

Good American, Khloe’s company, liked a photo Maralee shared in 2019 – years before she and Tristan were dating.

It’s unclear whether the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum or someone from the company is responsible.

The latter, on the other hand, is more likely.

Maralee was pictured sitting on a couch outside in the post.

She was dressed in a tiny crop top with chile peppers on it and the words “extra spicy” written on it.

Maralee wore her top with red sunglasses and jeans.

She drew her glasses down slightly in a second photograph.

On December 1, Maralee gave birth to Tristan’s son, despite being in the middle of a legal battle with the NBA player over financial support.

Weeks after the baby was born, he confirmed paternity.

Khloe has kept a low profile in the days following his shocking confession.

She has been seen out and about with her daughter True, whom she shares with the Canadian native.

Khloe and True were recently spotted shopping for furniture for their new home.

During the outing, True smiled and danced with a friend, who was rumored to be Rob Kardashian’s daughter Dream.

Khloe wore a glum expression and kept her head bowed.

She wore ripped jeans with an all-black long-sleeved top.

Khloe was seen wearing a mask and dark sunglasses on several occasions.

During the scandal involving her ex, Khloe shared a post about “very painful moments” in her life, prompting the sighting.

After cheating on Khloe in 2021, Tristan fathered a child with Maralee Nichols.

Khloe hasn’t spoken out about his infidelity publicly, but she has hinted at it with cryptic quotes on social media.

She has spoken with Tristan, who shared the news along with an apology on Instagram.

Khloe “responded privately to Tristan’s apology,” the Sun previously reported.

“Khloe decided not to respond back publicly, but privately she let him know she appreciated the message,” a source told Page Six.

“While she will never, ever get back with him, Khloe really wants Tristan to be a good father to [their daughter]True, and for him to be a big part of their daughter’s life.”

“She’s a great mom and she wants her daughter to have a good relationship with her dad,” the source continued.

"As a result, Khloe isn't…

