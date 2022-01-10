Tristan Thompson’s fans mock him for gushing that he wants more kids with Khloe a year before his love child with Maralee.

KARDASHIAN fans mocked Tristan Thompson for gushing in a year-old video about wanting to expand his family with now-ex Khloe Kardashian.

The NBA star, 30, confirmed he fathered a child with Maralee Nichols, 31, in a Keeping Up With The Kardashians video that resurfaced.

After sharing a clip from the final season of KUWTK on TikTok, the user became extremely popular.

Tristan said he was “excited” that Khloe, 37, was ready to have a second child with her now-ex in the resurfaced video.

Tristan has a three-year-old daughter, True, with the reality star, and he also has a five-year-old son, Prince, with ex Jordan Craig, for whom he pays child support.

“I’m really looking forward to it.”

Tristan began, “I know this is one step closer and forward for us to, uh, get our family back together.”

“She could [do this]with whoever she wants… but it had better be me.”

“I’m quite content.”

Khloe joked on-screen, “Is it hot in here?”

“I’ve always wanted, like, four kids,” Tristan continued in the video from a year ago.

So, I’ve got Prince and True on my hands.

“It’s two down and two to go.”

Tristan was roasted in the TikTok comments section, which was knowingly captioned, “This aged like fine wine… looks like there’s only one more to go for u Tristan!”

Tristan was dating Khloe exclusively at the time he appeared in the video, which appears to be around the same time he conceived his child with Maralee.

One person wrote, “He said he wanted four kids…he didn’t say he wanted the last two to be with her.”

“With four different baby mommas,” wrote another, mocking Tristan by implying he hasn’t stopped fathering children with different women.

A third wrote, “Well, he’s 34 percent of the way there.”

A fifth chimed in, “It was hot in there because he was LYIN LIKE HELL!!!”

Tristan’s third child, a baby boy, was born to Maralee on December 1st, 2021, after the two had fought in court.

The former fitness instructor filed a lawsuit in order to get money from the athlete.

In her legal filing, Maralee claimed that she and Tristan, 30, conceived the child on his birthday in March 2021.

In February 2021, a resurfaced KUWTK clip about Tristan wanting to expand his brood with Khloe aired.

Khloe was “exclusively” dating Tristan at the time, and she had already forgiven him for his previous infidelity scandals.

The NBA is expected to pay up to (dollar)40,000 in child support per month.

In a lengthy Instagram post at the start of January, the Sacramento Kings player admitted that he…

