Khloe Kardashian reacted to Tristan Thompson’s love child scandal with a cryptic quote about “not seeing greatness” in herself.

Khloe Kardashian’s cryptic response to Tristan Thompson’s love child scandal was a cryptic quote about “not seeing greatness” in herself.

Khloe Kardashian said she “didn’t see greatness” in herself in response to Tristan Thompson’s love child scandal.

KHLOE Kardashian posted a sad cryptic quote about “not seeing greatness” in herself after her ex Tristan Thompson “had a baby with Maralee Nichols.”

In order to support their three-year-old daughter True, Khloe has been keeping a poker face over the holidays as she deals with the fallout from Tristan’s latest cheating scandal.

Late last night, Khloe, 37, posted a mysterious quote on her Instagram Story.

Last night, Khloe, 37, posted a cryptic quote to her Instagram Story.

Khloe Kardashian wrote, “My beautiful sister,” and tagged Kourtney Kardashian.

Khloe may have received the motivational words from Kourtney in support of her heartbreak from her ex-boyfriend Tristan.

Tristan reportedly fathered a child with Maralee Nichols, and the KUWTK star has been dealing with “loneliness” over the holidays.

Maralee Nichols, Tristan’s alleged baby mama, is currently involved in a legal battle with him.

Maralee shared a picture of her baby boy, whom she claims is Tristan’s.

In the photo, she was seen cradling her baby boy, who was dressed in matching pajamas.

Maralee posed on a festive holiday blanket in front of a white Christmas tree.

Tristan isn’t in the photo and hasn’t been a part of the child’s life thus far.

He hasn’t requested visitation or custody of the boy.

Following the news of his affair, the athlete was snubbed by the Kardashians, who left him out of their holiday photo shoot.

Khloe and her sister Kim shared photos from their holiday celebrations on their Instagram Stories.

The couple displayed photos of all of their children on Christmas Eve, but not of their children’s fathers.

Tristan is locked in a legal battle with Maralee over paternity and child support after she gave birth on December 1.

The former fitness instructor filed a lawsuit against the athlete in June, requesting financial aid.

She claimed in the filing that the child was born on Tristan’s birthday in March.

Khloe was in an “exclusive” relationship with Tristan at the time.

The Canadian native claimed the affair was a one-night stand at first, but has since admitted that he and Maralee had sex multiple times.

Tristan has not denied being the father of her child, but he has requested a paternity test.

Khloe’s ex-boyfriend’s actions have reportedly left her “embarrassed” and “mortified.”

The first one.

In a nutshell, this is Infosurhoy’s latest news.