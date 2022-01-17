Tristan Thompson’s new baby mama, Maralee Nichols, takes her son out for the first time since the NBA player confirmed he’s the father.

Tristan Thompson’s new baby mama, Maralee Nichols, walks out with her son for the first time since the NBA star confirmed his paternity.

The athlete previously confirmed his pregnancy on Instagram, as well as apologizing to his first baby’s mother, Khloe Kardashian.

Maralee was seen in Santa Monica pushing her baby in a stroller while wearing a mask.

The fitness model, who appeared to be preoccupied with her phone, was dressed in leggings, a white sweatshirt, and matching sneakers, as well as sunglasses.

The 31-year-old appeared to be alone, as she was seen wearing AirPods in her ears.

Maralee’s appearance comes less than a month after Tristan announced that he is now a father of three to the world.

“Today, paternity tests results revealed that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols,” the basketball player admitted on Instagram Stories.

“I accept full responsibility for everything I’ve done.”

I was looking forward to raising our son together now that paternity had been established.

“I sincerely apologize to everyone I’ve hurt or disappointed, both publicly and privately, throughout this ordeal.”

In a separate Story slide, he then focused on his ex-girlfriend Khloé Kardashian.

“You don’t deserve this, Khloe,” Tristan said.

You don’t deserve the anguish and humiliation I’ve inflicted on you.

“You don’t deserve to be treated the way I have over the years.

My actions have not reflected how I feel about you.

“Regardless of what you believe, I have the utmost respect and love for you.”

“Once again, I am so incredibly sorry,” he said.

Tristan and Khloe, 37, have a three-year-old daughter named True, and he also has a five-year-old son named Prince with ex Jordan Craig.

After months of court battles, Maralee gave birth to Tristan’s child, a baby boy, on December 1.

She quickly filed a lawsuit against the star, alleging that she and Tristan conceived the child on his birthday in March.

Khloé was “exclusively” dating Tristan at the time, whom she had previously forgiven for previous infidelity scandals.

Tristan had previously claimed that his relationship with Maralee was a one-night stand before later admitting in court documents that he had met up with her for sex several times.

Maralee is now receiving “(dollar)40,000 per month in child support” from the Sacramento Kings player.

Khloe was “mortified” when she found out about her baby daddy’s latest cheating incident, according to The Sun.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, however, is said to have responded “privately” to Tristan’s…

