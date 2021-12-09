Troll accuses Kourtney Kardashian of having ‘a lot’ of plastic surgery: ‘Um thanks,’ she responds.

Trolls are not tolerated by Kourtney Kardashian.

The 42-year-old reality star wasted no time in slamming a social media critic who claimed she had undergone every cosmetic surgery procedure known to man.

A fan account called @popcultureangel shared a slideshow of photos of the Kardashian-Jenner family from around the time Keeping Up With the Kardashians premiered in 2007.

The account captioned the series of photos, “The Kardashians before they became ‘The Kardashians.'”

It didn’t take long for people to comment on the family’s before and after photos.

“Only one who didn’t change was Kourt,” one user wrote, and while a few others agreed, one user disagreed.

“Kourtney had a lot of surgery, but she did it in such a way that her features were enhanced rather than altered.

To begin, Botox, a nose job, and some sort of butt shot or bbl.”

Despite the fact that Kourtney does not follow the account, she was aware of the comment and wasted no time in correcting it.

“No better compliment than a too good to be true kind of compliment, butt shot and Brazilian butt lift, um thanks,” she responded to the user.

And this was only the beginning.”

The Poosh founder has previously responded to commenters who speculated about her appearance.

She shut down pregnancy rumors earlier this month after a user claimed to see a “preg belly” in her bikini photo.

“Are we really going to do this every time I post a photo?” retorted the star, who married Travis Barker in October.

Kourtney isn’t the only Kardashian who has defended her looks.

Khloé Kardashian opened up about the constant barrage of people claiming she’s had surgery and injections during the Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion special earlier this year.

“Everyone says, ‘Oh my god, she’s had three face transplants!’ But I’ve only had one nose job — Dr.

Raj Kinodia — and everyone gets so worked up about it, like, why don’t I just talk about it? No one’s ever asked me,” she told Andy Cohen.

“You’re the first person who says that in an interview.”

A brief summary of Infosurhoy.

Kourtney Kardashian Claps Back at Troll Accusing Her of ‘Plenty’ of Plastic Surgery: ‘Um Thanks’