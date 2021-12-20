Trolls call my chunky baby a “giant,” a “hippopotamus,” and even “deformed,” but he’s perfect, so I’m not sure why they’re so cruel.

Trolls call my chunky baby a “giant,” “hippopotamus,” and even “deformed,” but he’s perfect, so I’m not sure why they’re so cruel.

BABIES come in all shapes and sizes, but the bullying was too much for this mother.

Jackie Adao, a 21-year-old mother of two, posted on Tiktok about the hurtful comments she receives about her 1-year-old son, Luxe, and other parents have expressed their outrage.

“Me to the haters in my comments right after posting a video of my baby,” she wrote, then mouthed ‘feel my wrath’ to audio.

‘Hippopotamus,’ ‘your husband,’ ‘giant,’ ‘dwarf,’ ‘watermelon head,’ ‘full grown man,’ and even’senior,’ among the names she listed for her baby.

When doctors told her that the average weight of a baby at her son’s age is 18 pounds, she was shocked. Her son is 30 pounds and just over the age of one.

Commenters rushed to her defense, with one saying, “Girl forget about them, he’s so adorable.”

“How can someone call a child a hippopotamus….what rubbish…I see nothing wrong here…” said another befuddled parent.

“Wtffffffffffffffffffffffffffffffffffffffffffffffff

The hate comments intensify in a video in which she admits that she still breastfeeds her son and will continue to do so until he no longer wants it.

“What’s wrong with ur kid not looking normal human like,” one commenter wrote on the video, which has been viewed 500k times.

“Mama, he’s growing up.”

A commenter chuckled, “He said he’ll be moving out soon.”

“Oh, my goodness.

Instead, give him a coffee.

“He has a train to catch,” one fan joked.

“Wow, that’s a big child,” one commenter said, comparing the baby to her niece’s size.

“He’s perfect to me,” Jackie’s son, who turned one on December 12, says.

“People can be so cruel, mommy,” she says.

“He’s so cute. It’s a shame grown-ups despise babies,” one person wrote.

