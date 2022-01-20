Trolls claim my husband is cheating because he can do so much better than me, but I know it’s true love.

Trolls think my husband is cheating because he could do so much better than me, but I know it’s true love.

A brave ‘fat’ wife who is bravely documenting her weight-loss journey online has retaliated against cruel trolls who say her husband could ‘do better’ than her.

Carla and Larry White co-founded the fitness TikTok account in September after Carla felt self-conscious about her weight at her wedding.

After refusing to let him pick her up for romantic photos on their wedding day, fitness fan Larry offered to help his wife, who weighed 17st at her heaviest, reach her target weight of 10st.

The 29-year-old is encouraging Carla, who stands at 5ft 9in, to start a new fitness routine, which the two are documenting on social media.

Trolls have questioned why Larry married the 27-year-old content creator, with a barrage of insults about her weight.

In response, the couple made a video in which they displayed a list of common jibes on screen, including scathing claims that marketing manager Larry is ‘probably cheating’ on Carla.

Carla, who is now 15st, is seen jiggling her body before the pair embrace, as if to show critics that they ‘do not care.’

Despite the fact that many people praised the video, some people mistook the troll comments for Larry’s.

“The point of the video was to show the trolls that we don’t care,” Carla, from San Diego, California, said.

“A large number of people were aware of this, but some believed Larry had made those remarks about me.

“It was a miscommunication.”

Those who watched our other TikTok videos understood what we were trying to accomplish.

“However, it comes with the territory.”

More people will find something negative to say about your video as it becomes more popular.

“I’m at ease with the term ‘fat,’ and with referring to myself as ‘fat.’

I believe there has been a misunderstanding – there’s a reason our profile is called ‘Carla and Larry.’

“I’m human, so the comments do get to me from time to time.”

But it’s not like I’m going to sit around and cry about it.

“Because I’m a happy person, I try to focus on the women who find value in the videos we make.”

Every day, I receive emails and messages thanking me for not being ashamed to be myself.

“It’s incredible that people who don’t even know us are rooting for us.”

“I just make sure to support my wife and make sure she’s…,” Larry said.

