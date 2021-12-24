Trolls dubbed teen mom Mackenzie McKee “cringy” after she danced around as a sexy Santa in a crop top.

Trolls called teen mom Mackenzie McKee “cringy” after she danced around as a sexy Santa in a crop top.

Trolls dubbed teen mom Mackenzie McKee “cringy” after she dressed up as a sultry Santa in a crop top and mini skirt and danced around.

Mackenzie recreated Mean Girls’ iconic dance routine to Jingle Bell Rock in an Instagram post.

Mackenzie accessorized with a Santa hat and black boots, a red crop top, and a matching mini skirt.

The Teen Mom used filters and camera cuts to duplicate herself in all of the roles.

“How did I forget about making this last year? Merry Christmas loves,” she captioned her post.

Mackenzie’s actions, on the other hand, did not impress the majority of her fans.

“I wish she cared about her kids the way she cares about having a nice body,” one person wrote.

“This is so cringe,” another added.

“She has time to do this, but not time to parent properly?” wrote a third fan.

“How do these girls have time to film these elaborate and idiotic videos? Don’t you have kids to feed or…?” wondered a fourth.

Mackenzie claimed she had recently been “banned” from TikTok for “no reason.”

She explained that after her old account was deleted, she had to create a new one.

Mackenzie re-shared an old TikTok video in which she instructed viewers on how to braid their hair in a new video posted to a new account.

“Reposting the viral self braid since TikTok banned my last account at 1 million for no reason,” the text on the screen explained.

The Teen Mom OG star continued to walk her fans through which products to use and how to braid their hair into different sections to create an elaborate hairdo as the video progressed.

She went on to say that the braids will give the viewers’ hair “loveable” curls.

MTV fans flocked to the comments section to express their enthusiasm for trying out the braids.

Mackenzie posted the video after being chastised for singing in front of their children about her husband’s “d**k.”

The TV personality filmed herself singing an explicit version of Mariah Carey’s All I Want for Christmas in a now-deleted TikTok video.

Fans chastised the mother of three for filming the video in front of her 10-year-old son Gannon.

Despite the backlash, the MTV star deleted the video before it was reposted on Reddit.

“How gross to do that in front of children,” Teen Mom fans wrote on Reddit.

“I believe in expressing affection to…,” another person said.

