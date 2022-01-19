Trolls mock me because I’m pregnant, but it’s my body, and it doesn’t make me a bad mother.

Trolls mock me for drinking Monster cans while pregnant, but it’s my body, and it doesn’t make me a bad mother.

AN EXTREMELY PREGNANT woman who has been slammed by trolls for her Monster addiction has insisted that her love of the energy drinks does not make her a bad mother.

Shannon took to TikTok to share a video of herself on the train enjoying a can of the drink, writing alongside the video, “Idc (I don’t care) if u comment hate – my pregnancy, my decision, simple as.”

“It doesn’t mean I’m a bad mother.”

Despite her video’s statement, the comments section was quickly flooded with responses from those who disagreed, claiming that drinking such high-caffeine beverages while pregnant is harmful to the baby.

“It does make you a bad mother because you’re endangering the health of your unborn child,” one person wrote.

Another person commented, “She’s the one harming her baby, even on energy drinks it says not suitable for pregnant women.”

“It’s because the baby might become addicted to caffeine,” someone else explained.

Another expectant mother wrote, “I wish I could drink that right now, but I know I can’t because I’m pregnant.”

“My friend drank energy drinks while pregnant and the baby came out with the shakes on a come down and had to be incubated,” another comment read.

“Not everyone is the same,” Shannon countered. “I have half a can once… maybe twice a week.”

Others argued that Shannon has every right to drink whatever she wants while pregnant.

“Girl, do you and have a safe pregnancy,” one person said. “I had my son last September and all I drank was coke and water and he turned out perfectly fine.”

“I drink lucozade because it helps me eat and keeps me from getting sick,” another person explained. “However, don’t drink too much because it makes babies’ hearts beat faster.”

