Trolls mock me for being a fake, but my glow-up inspires others, which makes me happy.

A WOMAN has retaliated against cruel trolls after her amazing transformation sparked outrage, insisting that she is showing off her makeover to “inspire other sick young women.”

Stacey, the TikToker, has amassed thousands of followers thanks to her videos, which show her go from make-up-free and toothless to a full-on glamour girl with a full set of pearly whites.

However, because of her impressive makeover, she has been labeled a catfish by some and has received some cruel messages from other trolls.

“I wonder if you can make a pig look that good with that much makeup,” one person wrote, while another added, “This is white privilege, a life of bad choices can all be covered up like it never happened.”

“I’m so scared for guys every time I see this,” a third person said.

They’ll be mortified when they wake up next to the real thing and discover the walking dead have taken over.”

Another commenter claimed that the makeover is what causes men to lose trust in women, to which Stacey responded, “Happily married cancer survivor – lost my hair and teeth.”

“My happy place is in front of the mirror with my makeup on.”

You’re enraged that I’m good at it, but I’m grateful to be alive!”

“I lost my hair andamp; teeth to cancer and autoimmune disease!” she wrote in response to the other derogatory comments.

“I use this app to motivate and encourage other sick young women.”

You guys need a heart and a clue.”

Others praised Stacey for her positive use of the app.

“These transitions are Fandamp;(dollar)ing awesome.

Someone else wrote, “It goes from one form of confidence to another form of confidence.”

“Everything is contained within the same body and person!”

“People are shocked that human beings can have daily glow ups… yea lol and we do it for US, not for other people. our power comes from us,” another person exclaimed.

