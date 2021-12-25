Trolls say I have rosacea and that my skin is so bad that people should go’swimming on a first date.’

Trolls say my skin is so bad that people should go’swimming on a first date’ because I have rosacea.

Anja Lary understands that social media can be a particularly harsh environment.

Anja is a skincare positivity influencer who believes in empowering others and reminding people that social media is a lie.

However, posting photos without make-up has one disadvantage: it attracts online trolls, who can make it difficult for digital creators to be more candid.

The vegan and cruelty-free skincare fan often uploads photos of herself wearing little to no make-up, going against the trend of only sharing heavily edited images.

Unlike the majority of people on social media, the rising Instagram star is open about having rosacea and doesn’t try to hide it.

”That’s why you Go swimming for the first date,” an online troll said in response to one of her videos.

”Why tf you look like this, i dont even look like this and a clean my Face just with water,” Anja wrote in another post, quoting someone else.

”Drink water and everything will be fine,” reasoned one who was convinced that simply increasing one’s water intake would cure this skin condition.

”To all my girls with skin issues -andgt; don’t listen to anyone who tells you otherwise! You’re,” Anja responded.

”Many people believe that people who suffer from skin conditions are unclean.

”My rosacea, for example, is linked to my gut.”

”If it gets better or worse, it depends on what I eat.”

”Skincare can help, but it isn’t always the answer.

”I wash my face every day, drink water, and apply creams,” she says.

”Please be kind to someone with “bad” skin the next time you see them,” Anja reminded.

”Could you imagine someone judging you for something totally out of your control like the body you’re born with??” one supporter wondered.

Another concurred, ”People are so f*****g rude.’

”Ignorance poses a serious threat to society.”

”They believe they know everything there is to know about anyone, when clearly this is not the case.”

