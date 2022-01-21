Trolls say I shouldn’t have a council house if I can afford to renovate it – but I did it on a budget.

After trolls said she shouldn’t live in social housing if she can afford to renovate, a mother shared how she revamped her council house on a budget.

The mother documented her home’s renovation, claiming that she was “breaking a stereotype” by doing so.

Some commenters, however, have slammed her, claiming that she shouldn’t be living in a council house if she can afford to renovate it.

“You clearly can afford private rent!” one person wrote. “Some people work the system to get a council house when they don’t need it, it is selfish.”

In a video, the mother responded to this remark.

She claimed that she and her family had rented privately for four and a half years, during which time all of their furniture had been destroyed by damp.

“There was so much rising damp in our child’s room,” she said.

She then showed her current residence, which was completely different when she first moved in January 2020.

“We were so grateful to have a new home, but we knew it would be difficult work, and so much work was required to get it to where it is today,” she said.

“Back then, we only had a sofa and a few things, so we focused our entire budget on white flooring and got that down.”

“Of course, as long as our flooring is there for our child’s feet, we can live happily ever after.”

They then proceeded to replaster several areas of the house, with their child’s room taking precedence.

“I had to buy everything all over again because everything was ruined in private renting,” she explained.

She claimed that her family assisted her in purchasing furniture to replace the damaged items.

“We also have a lot of used items,” she explained.

She also mentioned that many areas of the house, including the bathroom, have yet to be renovated.

“We’re grateful and blessed to have what we have,” she said, “but we’re always striving to work harder and achieve even more.”

“I won’t be responding to any more comments like this, they will be ignored,” she concluded. “It’s just positivity on our page, showing people how you can achieve anything on a very low budget if you look hard enough.”

“It’s possible.”

Viewers praised the mother’s response and advised her to disregard the negative feedback.

“Council does not give tenancies on the spur of the moment; there are systems in place for being on a waiting list.”

“Hun, the house is lovely,” one admirer wrote.

“I don’t understand how people give you…,” said another.

Latest News from Infosurhoy.