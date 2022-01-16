Trolls say it’s cruel, but I don’t care. I pierced my baby boy’s ears.

Trolls say it’s cruel, but I don’t care.

WHILE parents have the right to raise their children as they see fit, some mothers have been chastised for having their children’s ears pierced at a young age.

Many users felt it was “cruel” for a baby to undergo the procedure at such a young age, according to a TikTok post that has enraged TikTokers.

A mother known as ‘london.babygray_’ can be seen holding her newborn boy while he has his ears pierced in a TikTok video.

The mother has not revealed the age of her baby, but he appears to be only a few months old.

“Watch my baby get his ears pierced,” the American mother warned.

While the procedure is being performed, the woman appears nervous and is taken aback when she hears the sound of the earring piercing the skin.

Her baby boy cries briefly before settling down.

The second ear, on the other hand, did not go as well, and the piercer confirms that “that one is always worse.”

The woman comforts her crying baby and says, “I’m so proud.”

“You have such a charming appearance.”

Although the mother appears to be pleased with her baby’s new bling, TikTok users are not so sure.

Her video has gotten 353.7k views so far.

It currently has 19.9k likes, 1,344 comments, and 422 shares on Facebook.

Not everyone was on board with getting a baby’s ear pierced as this mother was, and many expressed their displeasure in the comments.

“Why pierce a boy?” someone wondered.

“Absolutely insane.”

“There are no words except why would you do that to a newborn,” said another.

“This made me so sad!!! Poor baby,” said a third person.

“His scream tore my heart apart.”

“Too young,” said another.

“Unnecessary pain to a child,” wrote one commenter.

Only this should be available to children who are able to express their preferences.

This is something that neither your mother nor your ear piercer should do.

“Poor child.”

“Y’all realize I’m getting paid for all y’all weird obsessed comments,” the mum replied, seemingly unconcerned.

Keep me paid, y’all!!!

