Trolls say it’s ‘frightening,’ but I know I’m healthy. I was 5 months pregnant when I got married, but there was no bump; trolls say it’s ‘frightening,’ but I know I’m healthy.

Trolls say it’s ‘frightening,’ but I know I’m healthy. I was 5 months pregnant when I got married, but I had no bump.

Even though she was five months pregnant at the time, a woman stunned her friends by not showing any signs of pregnancy during her wedding.

Caroline Hjelle, the wife of MLB player Sean Hjelle, took to social media to share her story.

The mother of one, who is now seven months pregnant, had posted a video of herself and Sean, 24, walking down the aisle after being married.

Their first wedding had only ten guests due to Covid-19 restrictions, so this was their second wedding.

The bride had a slim figure and looked stunning, but she had been concealing a secret from her family and friends: she was expecting a child.

“Us at our rescheduled wedding while I was five months pregnant,” she wrote.

“This is my best-kept secret.”

We couldn’t wait any longer to expand our family (with Covid-19)!”

Many of her fans questioned how she could be so slim while being so far along after seeing her video.

She then went on to share a series of personal photos, including one of the moment she and Sean learned they were expecting a child.

She also shared several photos of herself from the previous month.

Her stomach swelled just a smidgeon.

Many people expressed surprise that she was so thin, with one commenter writing, “You look better than me at 0 months pregnant.”

“It helps when you are taller and have a long torso,” wrote a second person in support of her.

“There’s plenty of vertical space for everything!”

One person, however, slammed her appearance, calling it “frightening.”

They wrote, “I’m so perplexed.”

“Isn’t the lack of a tummy at month 5 supposed to be a flex because it’s really scary?”

“Everyone carries differently,” the mommy blogger responded, “and my baby was measuring healthy and ahead at my 20-week ultrasound, doctors aren’t worried at all!”