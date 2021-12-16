Trolls say mumbods are disgusting, but I’m proud of my stretch marks because I’m a teen mom who can’t believe she grew an entire baby in her body.

AN adolescent mother has flaunted her stretch marks in an attempt to normalize post-baby bodies.

When Jasmine turned 18, her son Oliver was two months old, and she documented both her pregnancy and her journey as a new mother on her TikTok page.

Jasmine received a lot of positive feedback for displaying her body, particularly the stretch marks on her stomach, but she also received some negative feedback from trolls.

However, in a recent video, the 18-year-old stated that she is proud of every inch of her body, including her stretch marks, because they are proof that she grew her son within her.

“When people say ‘eww mum bods are disgusting,'” she wrote in a video showing her stomach.

“Like a b**ch, my body grew into a full human and was cut open, how’s yours?”

Several people praised Jasmine for being so open about her post-baby body in the video’s comments section, with one writing: “Omg they’re BEAUTIFUL!!”

“There’s nothing repulsive about that.”

Someone else commented, “I find it beautiful.”

In response to another comment, Jasmine stated that such prominent stretch marks are “genetic” and “run in the family.”

She also stated that the marks are her “baby’s first drawing.”

Later, the teen returned to her TikTok page to answer a question about whether or not the marks would ever go away.

She explains, “They fade to white lines.”

“They aren’t visible, but they are in some ways.”

“Mine are starting to fade now – they’re no longer as purple, but more of a light red.”

In related parenting news, this parenting expert explains what happens when children receive too many Christmas gifts.

People can’t believe this little girl’s age because she has such long hair.

And this mother was taking photos with her baby for a Christmas photo shoot when she bit a bauble.