Trolls say my son will be bullied for the rest of his life, despite the fact that I chose the perfect baby name.

A MOTHER who named her baby boy Lucifer insists she has no regrets because she enjoys her children’s individuality.

Josie King made headlines when she appeared on Jeremy Vine’s TV show to participate in a conversation about baby names.

While Josie has been chastised for her unusual name, she told Devon Live that she stands by her decision.

“I like the names I like,” she explained, “but they may not be right for other people.”

“I knew people wouldn’t like his name when I chose it, but they have no say.”

Josie also stated that while Lucifer is commonly used in Christianity as a name for the Devil, she is not a Christian and thus does not associate it with the Devil.

“I had a couple of family members tell me you can’t call him that,” she explained. “But I’m not religious, so it doesn’t mean what other people think it means.”

“However, my father knows how I am and how much I enjoy being different, so he said that sounds like you.”

“I like the name because I like it,” Josie explained. “I don’t think it stands for the devil, in my opinion.”

“If the devil had another name, you wouldn’t like it either.”

“It has to do with how people perceive the name.”

“People have asked why, but I say why not? It’s no different than Sarah or Dom.”

Josie, who also has a six-year-old daughter named Talayla-May Barbara Elaine Kayleigh Kelsey Jade King, said she had a strong feeling she was having a girl before she gave birth to Lucifer.

She sighed, “There wasn’t any inspiration for the name.”

“I’ve looked through a lot of baby books, and I like names that are out of the ordinary.”

The standard names irritate me.

“Because we are a very female-dominated family, I assumed I was having a girl and chose a girl’s name – I was going to call her Narnia – but then I found out I was having a boy.”

Josie has received a barrage of phone calls since calling Jeremy Vine, with many implying that the baby, who is now seven months old, will be “bullied for life.”

Even the backlash hasn’t made Josie change her mind about the name.

“I’ve gotten a lot of backlash since being on Jeremy Vine, but that doesn’t change my mind; I don’t regret naming myself that,” she concluded.

