Trolls slammed me for getting my gamer son a mini fridge, and I haven’t seen him since – they say it’s’sad,’ but he’s happy.

A MUM caused a stir when she revealed that she gave her gamer ten-year-old son a mini-fridge for Christmas, and that he didn’t leave his room for two days.

Everyone has an opinion about how much screen time children should have and what types of games they should be allowed to play.

When she posted a video of her ten-year-old son playing video games in his room and said she “hadn’t seen him since” she bought him a mini-fridge, she caused quite a stir.

She showed his gaming setup, which is hidden beneath his bunk bed, as well as his candy wrapper bin.

The video received over 800,000 views, prompting discussion about whether a ten-year-old should be allowed to have his own gaming system and mini-fridge.

Some people thought it was sad to see the boy playing video games on his computer.

One commenter said, “I find this really sad,” while another agreed, “This is sad.”

“We all know this brat ain’t going outside or doing anything except get lazy while his parents sit and record for TikTok,” one troll wrote.

“What kind of person calls a ten-year-old child a brat?” the mother defended her son, saying, “Shut up about things you clearly know nothing about.”

She also showed a video of her son riding a go-kart, demonstrating that he does play outside.

Many commenters rushed to the boy’s and his mother’s defense, claiming that enjoying video games is completely normal.

One commenter wrote, “All the armchair parents in these comments pressed about a child enjoying something instead of being out playing in the mud.”

“Tbf, if I had that set up at that age, you wouldn’t be seeing me either,” said another.

“I’m glad the lad is doing well.”

“Why are people so pressed?” said a third. “Let the little king have his fun.”

Some commenters remarked on how well-kept the little boy’s gaming area is.

“At the very least, he’s thrown it out.”

One viewer commented, “Nice little setup, make the best of what you have.”

