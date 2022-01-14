Troy Baker is a well-known voice actor.

Troy Baker is a voice actor.

TROY Baker is an American musician and voice actor best known for his work in video games.

Since 2004, he has worked in the industry.

Baker, who was born on April 1, 1976, in Dallas, Texas, began his voice acting career after being approached by Christopher Sabat, a voice actor and director, to work on the English adaptation of the anime Case Closed.

He went on to dub Bleach, Dragon Ball Z, Fullmetal Alchemist, Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood, Naruto, Naruto: Shippuden, and One Piece, among other anime.

Following that, he moved to Los Angeles and began voicing characters in Marvel-themed animated series such as The Avengers: Earth’s Mightiest Heroes, Ultimate Spider-Man, and Avengers Assemble, as well as Hawkeye and Loki in Ultimate Spider-Man and Avengers Assemble.

Baker debuted as a video game voice actor in Brothers in Arms, a tactical shooter game, where he played Sergeant Matt Baker.

Prior to becoming a voice actor, Baker was the lead singer and rhythm guitarist for the alternative rock band Tripp Fontaine.

Random Thoughts on a Paper Napkin, their debut album, was released in 2004.

Baker’s most notable performances in 2013 were Booker DeWitt in BioShock Infinite and Joel’s voice and motion capture in The Last of Us.

Both games were critically acclaimed and financially successful, with over 90% approval ratings.

He was nominated for both of these roles at VGX 2013, and The Last of Us took home the award.

In Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End, he played Nathan Drake’s older brother Sam, and in Uncharted: The Lost Legacy, he reprised his role.

On January 14, 2022, Baker announced that he had accepted a position as the spokesman for Voice NFT, a new type of non-fungible token (or NFT) based on voices.

While the exact deployment of those voice-based NFTs is unknown, Baker’s support for the new system drew widespread condemnation when he revealed his involvement on Twitter on Friday.

In a tweet endorsing Voiceverse, Baker expressed his support for NFTs, a divisive blockchain-based technology that claims to establish ownership claims of digital assets.

Baker’s involvement with Voiceverse is unknown, as he stated that he’s working with the company “to explore ways where together we might bring new tools to new creators to make new things, and allow everyone a chance to own and invest in the IP’s they create.”

Call 212 416 4552 or send an email to [email protected]

Please like us on Facebook at www.facebook.comTheSunUS and follow us on Twitter at @TheSunUS.