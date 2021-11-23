Troye Sivan, Elizabeth Berkley, and Others Join the Cast of The Weeknd’s HBO Show

The Idol, a new series from The Weeknd, has been ordered by HBO.

Troye Sivan, Elizabeth Berkley Lauren, Suzanna Son, Steve Zissis, Anne Heche, Melanie Liburd, Tunde Adebimpe, and Nico Hiraga have all been added to the cast, according to the network.

The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, and Lily-Rose Depp had already been cast in the film.

According to Variety, Sivan, Son, and Zissis will be series regulars, while the remaining five new cast members will be recurring.

As previously stated, the six-episode series is set in the music industry and revolves around a self-help guru and modern-day cult leader who develops a complicated relationship with a rising pop star.

In and around Los Angeles, the show will be shot.

The Weeknd, Reza Fahim, and Sam Levinson, the creator of Euphoria, all served as executive producers on the project.

Amy Seimetz, who will also serve as an executive producer, will direct all six episodes.

The Weeknd isn’t new to the big screen.

Last year, he wrote and starred in an episode of American Dad and appeared in Adam Sandler’s Uncut Gems as himself.

CONNECTED MATERIAL:

Troye Sivan, Elizabeth Berkley, and Others Join The Weeknd’s HBO Series

wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″]

The Weeknd’s HBO Series Adds Troye Sivan, Elizabeth Berkley and More to Its Cast