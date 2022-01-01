True, 3, was reportedly ‘PHOTOSHOPPED’ at Disneyland in a new ‘edited’ Instagram post, according to Khloe Kardashian fans.

Fans of Khloe Kardashian believe Kim Kardashian ‘PHOTOSHOPPED’ her 3-year-old daughter True in a new ‘edited’ Instagram post taken at Disneyland.

KIM Kardashian shared a sweet photo of her daughter Chicago and Khloe Kardashian’s daughter True having fun at Disney World.

Isn’t it?

True’s face was photoshopped on top of someone else to make it look like she was there, according to a large number of fans on Instagram.

Stormi Jenner, Kylie Jenner’s daughter, is the other.

True’s facial look and expression are identical to an older photo of her at the beach, according to Instagram fan site kardashianvideo, in a conspiracy-worthy breakdown of the photo.

Meanwhile, the fan site claims Chicago is wearing the same jacket she wore while posing with Stormi in photos.

“Kim just posted two photos of Chicago and True, and people think Kim photoshopped True’s face onto Stormi,” kardashianvideo wrote alongside the photo evidence.

“I’m sure there’s a reason, but I’m curious as to what it is.”

Followers agreed and attempted to concoct theories.

One person remarked, “It’s like not even good photoshop, that’s what’s crazy.”

“I’m guessing it’s because they don’t want (people) to see Kylie enjoying life with Stormi because of Astroworld.”

I’m sure Kylie is still getting a lot of flak because of it.”

“I suppose it’s because she wasn’t on the trip and they wanted her to feel included in some way,” another speculated.

Fans questioned the photo even on Kim’s official Instagram page.

“Is True photoshopped? Lmao,” one user speculated, while another added, “Did you crop True into these pics???”

Another question is when these photos were taken, given that Kim, 41, is rumored to be in Miami for boyfriend Pete Davidson’s New Year’s Eve hosting gig with Miley Cyrus.

“As New Year’s approaches, he has already asked Kim to join him in Miami, and it is not out of the realm of possibility that they may appear together as the ball drops on the special,” a source told HollywoodLife.

“He’s leaving it up to her to decide whether she wants to join or not; the invitation has been extended.”

Pete, 28, and Miley, 29, are working on their special.

Miley shared several photos of the two rehearsing onstage on Friday, with Pete removing his shirt and displaying his colorful tattoos.

Miley captioned a photo, “Last rehearsal before show time!”

Miley, wearing sunglasses and a skin-tight black dress, stared at the camera, while Pete looked down at his phone, both holding microphones.

Pete was shirtless, exposing his slender frame and massive muscles…

