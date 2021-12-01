True Crime Documentary Takes a Look Inside a Nutty (dollar)16.6 Million Fruitcake Embezzlement Scheme

“He was caught with his hand in the cookie jar…literally,” says the FBI agent in Fruitcake Fraud, which premieres today, December 1.

What’s fruitcake without a sprinkling of nuts?

Discover(plus)’s documentary FruitcakeFraud, which premieres today, Wednesday, Dec.

1, courtesy of an FBI case that truly takes the cake, helps usher in our favorite time of year with a true crime Christmas story.

The prestigious Collin Street Bakery is located in Corsicana, Texas, and is known as the “Dom Perignon of fruitcake,” according to owner Bob McNutt.

Nonetheless, a (dollar)16.6 million embezzlement scheme led by accountant Sandy Jenkins and his wife Kay Jenkins rocked the small town bakery.

In an exclusive clip, a commentator explains about the accountant, “I think he got into a scheme that was way above him, way bigger than him.”

“Sandy’s embezzlement scheme started gradually,” according to another town resident, “where he showed up with a nice watch and then he bought himself a nice car.” The Jenkinses also went on lavish trips and even applied for a mortgage to buy a Santa Fe vacation home.

“Every embezzlement case, the motivation is largely the same: people who believe they are undervalued,” a law enforcement official observes.

They see others in the company getting better opportunities, more money, and benefits and decide to solve the problem themselves.”

Sandy allegedly “felt he wasn’t getting what he deserved at the bakery,” so he took matters into his own hands and went after the family-run Collin Street Bakery, which earns (dollar)30 million per year.

“I think it all comes back to not being grateful for what we have and wanting what someone else has,” explains a former colleague.

“I think he felt like, ‘The McNutts have everything, I should have some of it,'” says the author.

Sandy began writing fraudulent checks to “personal creditors” in December 2004, according to an NBC News report.

Sandy wrote 888 checks totaling (dollar)16.6 million over the course of eight years.

Sandy received a ten-year prison sentence in 2015.

Kay was sentenced to five years of probation and 100 hours of community service after entering a guilty plea.

In addition, their holiday-themed case was the…

