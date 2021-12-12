True Crime Fans Will Love These 20 Gifts

True Crime Fans Will Appreciate These 20 Gifts

We’re living in the golden age of true crime content, with scripted TV shows, documentaries, and countless podcasts… so it’s no surprise that we’re all obsessed.

And there’s only one thing to do when an obsession takes hold: shop it.

We’ve compiled a list of must-have gifts for any wannabe detectives, whether you’re shopping for a fellow true crime fan or just treating yourself.

These items will be loved and appreciated by anyone who can fall asleep soundly after watching a new Dateline episode.

Check out the items on our list below to add to your and your family’s fascination with the subject of investigation.

Use this magnet as a reminder if you’re ever unsure whether the items in your dishwasher are clean or dirty, and you enjoy true crime.

This spoon belongs in the utensil drawer of anyone who enjoys investigations, cereal, and puns.

In preparation for the film, read The House of Gucci.

Given the presence of Lady Gaga, Jared Leto, and Al Pacino in the film, it’s a good idea to familiarize yourself with the plot beforehand.

If you’d rather listen to true crime podcasts than do anything else, these socks are for you.

You loved the Netflix show, so now it’s time to read the book that inspired it! This is the story of Special Agent John Douglas’ 25-year FBI career, and it details how he used psychological profiling to learn more about serial killers and other notorious criminals.

This is a must-read for true crime fans.

Keith Morrison and one of his most memorable lines are well-known to true crime fans.

This tee honoring the Dateline host will be a hit with your friends.

You might as well make a crime wall in style if you’re going to do it.

This bulletin board combines the best of both worlds, with a perforated metal cover over a cork board that allows you to use push pins or magnets to hang your items.

