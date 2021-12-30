True, Khloe’s 3-year-old daughter, adorably dances around a PINK Christmas tree as Khloe Kardashian takes fans inside her room.

Khloe Kardashian invites fans into her 3-year-old daughter True’s room, where she adorably dances around a PINK Christmas tree.

TRUE Thompson showed off her adorable dance moves for mommy Khloe Kardashian while showcasing her massive room and Christmas decorations.

True was filmed dancing around and hamming it up for the camera in a series of Instagram stories.

The adorable three-year-old does her best hula impression in the first two videos, singing “I’m an island girl” over and over.

The little girl then strikes a series of poses as if she’s getting ready for a fashion shoot, after some prodding from mom.

In another video, she continues her hip-shaking, this time singing “You’ve got to keep it up.”

It’s critical that you keep things moving.”

As her proud mama laughs in the background, the tike ends her dance-a-thon by dropping to her knees, spreading her arms, and shouting out in approval.

True has plenty of space to show off her dance moves in her spacious room, which has hardwood floors as well as a plush white wall-to-wall carpet for added comfort.

A small, all-pink Christmas tree stands against the wall, just slightly larger than the little lady herself.

Stories and stuffed animals can be found on a nearby bookcase.

True’s private bathroom, which includes a bathtub and a stepping stool up to her sink, can be seen as Khloe, 37, pans around.

The joy was a welcome distraction from the reality star’s otherwise “lonely” holiday season, which she spent without cheating ex Tristan Thompson.

“Khloe put on her best poker face to make sure True had the best Christmas ever,” an insider told In Touch.

She’s only three, but these are her formative years, and Khloe wants her to remember how much fun she had with her aunties and opening presents with all of her cousins.”

True Jenner was filmed with her sisters Kim, Kourtney, and Kylie Jenner’s children as they received a special visit from Santa at the Kardashian Christmas bash, which Khloe shared on Instagram.

They posed for photos with Santa while excluding Tristan from the festivities.

“Of course, it’s bittersweet for Khloe,” a source told In Touch, despite the festive displays on social media.

True is in her possession, but she is lonely.

“She had high hopes for this Christmas.

Tristan assured her that he had grown up.

They discussed having more children and spending their golden years together.”

“They had those conversations,” continued the source.

However, the cheating and the birth of her child shattered all of her hopes and dreams.

“It doesn’t help that her sisters, and even her mother, are all happily married.

She isn’t envious of them; she is simply sad about her situation.”

After being on and off for a while…

