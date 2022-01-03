Truely Brown, what happened to her and when was she admitted to the hospital?

Truely Brown, the star of SISTER WIVES, was admitted to the hospital with acute kidney failure and dehydration, according to Christine Brown.

In November 2021, the reality TV star also revealed that her and Kody’s other daughter, Ysabel, would undergo scoliosis surgery.

Kody Brown’s wife, Christine Brown, is the patriarch of the Sister Wives.

They “spiritually married” in 1994, making her his third wife.

Aspyn Kristine, Mykelti Ann, Gwendlyn, Ysabel Paige, and Truely Grace, as well as son Paedon Rex, are the couple’s children.

Christine’s polyamorous relationship allows her to share Kody with Meri, Robyn, and Janelle Brown.

Truely, Christine’s three-year-old daughter, had kidney problems when she was born.

In 2014, he was admitted to the hospital with acute kidney failure and dehydration.

She did not respond to treatment at first, but after 11 days, she showed signs of improvement and was discharged.

Ysabel, Truely’s older sister, also has medical issues.

Christine and Kody must also deal with Ysabel’s scoliosis surgery while dealing with their breakup.

Ysabel’s scoliosis condition was discussed on the Sunday, November 28 episode of 2021.

“We finally have an appointment for Ysabel’s surgery,” Christine said in the episode.

“It’ll be about six weeks away,” she continued.

We discovered Ysabel had scoliosis when she was in middle school, around the age of 13.”

“She’s been in excruciating pain for about four years now.”

“At long last, we have a deadline,” Christine concluded.

Christine’s fans believe she is having financial difficulties because she has previously asked her fans to buy clothes from her LuLaRoe clothing line.

“What you guys are doing by helping me get something done by helping me so much with my purchases,” she said in the video.

“Surgery is required for one of my daughters.

For a down payment on the surgery, I’ll need (dollar)50,000.

You’re all assisting me in making it happen.

I appreciate it.

I decided to just work hard and save (dollar)50,000 for a down payment.”

“We’re halfway there!” she continued, “and I can’t thank you enough for all of your purchases and your assistance to my family.”

“I’m not sure how we’d be able to get her the surgery she requires without LuLaRoe.”

Thank you so much! I really appreciate it!”

Christine did not specify which of her daughters needed surgery, but fans believe it was Ysabel, who has scoliosis.

Ysabel confirmed in May 2020 that her scoliosis will be filmed for the upcoming season of Sister Wives.

“No ma’am,” Ysabel said when a fan asked if she had spinal surgery.

