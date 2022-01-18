True’s old clothes, including jeans, were sold for (dollar)495 instead of being donated to families in need, and Khloe Kardashian was chastised for it.

True’s outgrown clothes are being sold online for exorbitant prices by KHLOE Kardashian, according to fans.

Instead, many disgruntled fans are asking why she isn’t giving them away to deserving families.

The kardashiankloset.com website, which claims to be the “official resale site of the KardashianJenner family,” has recently restocked.

However, the Kardashian-Jenner family is demanding a hefty sum for their leftovers.

For (dollar)75, you can get a random Mickey Mouse kids’ t-shirt.

For (dollar)250, you can get a pair of used pink Gucci velcro tennis shoes for your child.

Fendi jeans for kids cost (dollar)495 a pair.

Fans took to Twitter to ask the famous family why they sold the clothes for such a high price instead of donating them to those in need.

“Who would pay that much for children’s clothing, let alone used, and who gives a damn about brand names?” said one person.

“I’m disgusted because these clothes could have been given to people in need.”

“With Kash-dashians, everything is about money! I gave all my stuff away to people who could use it.”

Others agreed.

“Why are you selling these?” enquired one of the audience members.

“There are a lot of needy families in COVID….Find one…or two…or three…”

“Are you broke? These prices are ridiculous!” yelled another angrily.

“Goes to show their level of greed is above average,” someone else added.

“Ummm, the Cat and Jack tights sell for (dollar)6.99 at Target, why are you listing them at (dollar)20?” one person said, referring to the price point for something readily available.

The Kardashian-Jenner family does not appear to be in financial difficulty.

Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian are both said to be billionaires, while other members of the Kardashian family, such as Kendall and Khloe, are estimated to be worth tens of millions of dollars.

Kim and Kylie even threw a joint mega birthday party for their daughters Chicago and Stormi over the weekend.

Kim, 41, and her ex-husband Kanye’s daughter, who turned four on Saturday, lavished attention on every detail of their celebration.

Stormi Webster, Kylie’s daughter with Travis Scott, turns four next month, and was also honored at the joint event.

Kylie recently hosted a lavish baby shower for her upcoming second child and shared a pregnant selfie from the occasion.

A pink bouncy castle, a massive balloon display reading “Stormi andamp; Chicago,” a modern ball pit, and a face painting station were among the attractions at the sprawling event, which many of the Kardashian-Jenner children enjoyed.

Khloe Kardashian’s Instagram Stories from the day showed her and her daughter True at a face-painting station, while…

