Trump says he ‘loves’ the Queen, but criticizes Boris Johnson for being ‘too liberal’ in his support for wind power.

DONALD Trump has said he “loves” the Queen, but has slammed Boris Johnson for supporting wind power as “liberal.”

In an interview with Nigel Farage, the former US President expressed his admiration for the monarch, while also criticizing Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

During their conversation, Farage mentioned that the Queen, who is 95 years old, was ill, to which he replied, “Hopefully not very ill.”

Because I adore her, I’ve been keeping a close eye on it.”

Trump went on to say that his fondness for Scotland was passed down to him from his mother.

He told the former UKIP leader, “She was truly someone who respected and loved the Queen.”

“Anything with the queen, for example, she’d be glued to the television when they were doing anything ceremonial, but she had great respect and love for the queen.”

He went on to describe a meeting he had with the Queen, saying that “we talked all night.”

“I was supposed to spend about half an hour with her, but I ended up staying much longer, and everyone said, ‘Oh, that’s so rude.'”

“She liked it and I liked it,” he explained, “so I’m not going to be rude.”

And we had a blast together.”

During an interview with GB TV, he said, “We then had an evening with the likes of which you rarely see, and I think she really, she was laughing and smiling.”

“We get along swimmingly.

The entire night was spent in conversation.

She’s a fantastic woman.”

Farage then moved on to green energy, saying that the Prime Minister wants the UK to become the “Saudi Arabia of wind.”

That prompted Trump to take a shot at the Tory leader he backed in 2019.

The former President began by criticizing a “disgusting” wind farm near one of his golf courses in Scotland’s north east before turning his attention to Prime Minister David Cameron.

“If Boris is going heavy into the wind, then he’s wrong.”

“He’s become a little more liberal,” he explained.

Despite his dislike for Johnson’s fondness for windfarms, Trump once thanked him for his “friendship” and said, “I like him.”

He appeals to me.

“I have a good relationship with him.”

He and I have always got along.”

He also used the interview to attack the Duchess of Sussex, whom he has previously publicly chastised.

“She isn’t one of my favorites.

He explained, “I wasn’t from the beginning.”

"I believe she's…

