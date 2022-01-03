Try not to cry as you watch the cast of Black-ish say their goodbyes ahead of the series finale.

Try not to cry as the cast of Black-ish says their goodbyes before the series finale.

Ahead of the finale of Black-ish, Jan.

In an E! News exclusive interview and featurette, the cast discusses the upcoming season 4 on ABC.

In addition, they reveal a shocking guest star.

We’re more than sad that Black-ish is coming to an end.

The final season of the award-winning comedy series Black-ish premieres in January.

4 on ABC But before we say goodbye to one of our favorite on-screen families, Anthony Anderson, Tracee Ellis Ross, Yara Shahidi, Laurence Fishburne, Jenifer Lewis, Marcus Scribner, Marsai Martin, and Miles Brown reveal what’s to come in season eight in an E! exclusive featurette.

While Anthony (Dre) claims that the characters will “wrap up [season eight]in a nice little bow and hand it to the public,” the cast appears to be having as much difficulty saying goodbye to the Johnsons as we are.

In the clip, Tracee (Bow) says, “It’s hard to end a show.”

“I’ve been married to Dre for a longer period of time than I haven’t.

It’s my longest relationship.”

Despite the difficulties, Yara says they are pleased with the season’s outcome.

“Walking in and saying we get to close it out in a way that feels good to us and honors the previous eight years of work is such a great opportunity,” she says.

In fact, before it returns to ABC, Black-ish is making a big splash.

“We have special occasions, Black-ish guests, in true Black-ish style.”

Marcus (Andre Jr.) reveals, “We’ve got everything, some crazy story lines coming up.”

Michelle Obama, the former First Lady, was one of the most impressive guests present.

What a way to get things started!

According to the episode description, “Bow persuades Dre to attend a fundraising event for When We All Vote in the hopes of making some new couple friends (and to help increase participation in each and every election)” in the season premiere.

“When the special guest for the evening is none other than Michelle Obama, their expectations are far exceeded.”

The former first lady accepts their invitation to dinner at their home, much to their surprise.

The rest of the Johnsons, on the other hand, want to ruin the occasion on the evening of the special meal.”

Black-ish, to be precise…

Latest News from Infosurhoy

Try Not to Cry Watching the Cast of Black-ish Say Farewell Ahead of Series Finale