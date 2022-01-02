Tupac Shakur’s friend weighs in on Stevie J accusing Faith Evans of cheating, claiming it’s proof Evans slept with Tupac.

Stevie J accuses Faith Evans of cheating, and a friend of Tupac Shakur says it’s proof Evans slept with Tupac.

Tupac Shakur’s “Hit Em Up” is the most famous diss track in hip hop history.

Tupac claims in the song that he had an affair with Faith Evans, the wife of The Notorious BIG.

Evans has been adamant about his denial.

Many people don’t believe Evans’ story, despite her current husband Stevie J accusing her of being unfaithful.

Delray Richardson is one of these people.

Richardson is a multi-platinum-selling songwriter who collaborated with Tupac on a number of songs.

Evans has always denied ever having a relationship with Tupac Shakur.

Tupac allegedly propositioned her during a recording session for his 1996 All Eyez On Me single “Wonda Why They Call U B—h,” according to a 2014 interview with Vlad TV. At the time, she claims she had no idea he was signed to Death Row Records, the label at the center of her husband Biggie’s beef.

‘It Was a Chance Meeting,’ Faith Evans says of the infamous Tupac photo.

“When I got to the studio, I noticed a bunch of Death Row people there, so I started figuring it out right there in my head,” she explained.

“Just because of the Suge and Puff situation [at the 1995 Source Awards], I didn’t think it was a good look.”

According to her, things are about to take a sharp turn.

She explained, “[He asked] in a very surprising and offensive way.”

“By that point, it was pretty clear to me; it appeared to me that there was some sort of plan.”

Because this is totally not how I operate, that ain’t how I do business, and that was never up for discussion as far as that being an exchange, I kind of let myself be played and allowed myself to get into this situation.

“It wasn’t about that.”

Since the early 1990s, Richardson has been in contact with all parties involved.

In an interview with The Art of Dialogue, he says that Stevie J’s expose of Evans is a cautionary tale, and he connects it to Tupac’s allegations.

“What Stevie J did as far as publicly disrespecting Faith like that, what you do in private is private,” Richardson said, referring to Evans’ memoir… “What you do in private is private, but making that public gave an avenue for people to comment on and so the thing that he did is the thing that she alleged Tupac did in her book,” Richardson said, referring to Evans’ memoir…

Short Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.